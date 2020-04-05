Celebrating Palm Sunday

April 5, 2020 Mary Biebel Community / People
Pastor Adam McGahee and his wife, Lisa, had palm branches ready to hand out to passersby on Palm Sunday morning at Moving River Ministries on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre. For Christians, Palm Sunday, celebrated one week before Easter, commemorates Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem. Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader

<p>Members of Moving River Ministries sway and wave palms on Palm Sunday morning as recorded praise music plays in the background.</p> <p>Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader</p>

Passing motorists sounded their horns in approval as Pastor Adam McGahee, his wife Lisa and several members of the praise team celebrated Palm Sunday outdoors in front of their church, Moving River Ministries, on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

While coronavirus concerns have prevented many worshippers from physically gathering at their churches, many Christians still found ways to observe Palm Sunday, which commemorates Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem, when biblical accounts describe people greeting him with palm branches.

Later this week many Christians will observe the commemoration of Jesus’ Last Supper on Thursday and passion and death on Friday, followed by his resurrection on Easter Sunday, April 12.

— Mary Therese Biebel