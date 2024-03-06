🔊 Listen to this

I think the best actress category is the one I have the most opinions about this year, but I’ll try to keep myself composed. It’s a pretty strong group of performances, where two nominees stand tall above the rest. Even those I am less enthused about are really good. Anyway, here’s why Emma Stone should win and why.

I think her performance in “Poor Things” is one of the most daring of the 21st century and, in turn, one of the best in that same timeframe. As a general rule, I put a lot of stock into a performance that is difficult to pull off. I never want to see an actor or actress put themselves in harm’s way, either, but there is a balance to be found. Stone, as Bella in “Poor Things,” finds the perfect balance between edgy and innocent, and is more subtle than the average viewer would assume. It’s a physical acting masterclass, and it should win an Oscar.

The second best performance in the category, from my perspective, is Sandra Huller, who is the lead actor and face of “Anatomy of a Fall.” Without Huller’s performance, the film would lose its deception, and the whole thing would collapse. Her character, also named Sandra, is one that I never quite liked or trusted, which I think might be the key. Just because I doubted her kindness doesn’t mean I thought she would kill someone. It’s a complex portrayal of a complicated woman.

Now let’s get people angry. Lily Gladstone is great in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” but she is nominated in the wrong category. She would be a great supporting winner, but against heavyweights like Stone and Huller, her quiet performance just doesn’t quite pack the same punch. Others are vehemently in disagreement with everything I’ve said thus far, and that’s okay, but I do have one more thought. The character Gladstone plays is written as a bit of a fool, and I really don’t like it. I’m not trying to virtue signal, get offended on other people’s behalf, or pretend that history didn’t happen. Again, Gladstone did a great job with what she was given, but that happened to be the script to the year’s most overrated film.

Back to normal, now. Carey Mulligan plays Felicia Montealegre, the talented wife of Leonard Bernstein, in “Maestro.” Montealegre is a solid counterpart to Bernstein in the film, and Mulligan holds her own against the bombastic portrayal put out by Bradley Cooper in the other lead role. She’s reduced at times to the Oscar favorite “wife of famous guy” role, but she does well regardless. This is a fine nomination that would probably be outside of my five favorite options this year.

The last nominee is Annette Bening in “Nyad.” I have very little to say about Bening at this point or the film she is representing this year, but, generally, good for her. Surely there were more ambitious roles that the Academy could have gone with, but this is cool, too. Someday Annette is going to win an Oscar, and it’s a little wild that she’s still waiting for her name to be called. I don’t think this is the year.

I’m proud of everyone nominated for an Oscar this year, especially Lily. I’ve been slightly salty about “Killers” all year, but it’s nothing personal against her. I remember watching her on Crash Course: Film Production on YouTube back in the day. She’s a student of film history and a worthy nominee. I’m sure she is not looking for my random validation, but these things can get lost in the heat of the season.