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Freeland native Jim Della Croce loves music to an obsessive degree. He explored the pantheon of rock, folk, country, rhythm and blues, and jazz as a boy, and he was gifted his first drum by Ross Barbour of the Four Freshmen, the vocal quartet that was being hosted by Della Croce’s father at the family home. Della Croce was trained on the drums by Al Mumaw, an accomplished musician himself, and joined the American Federation of Musicians at age 11. Later on, Della Croce played in the Falling Stars, a garage band formed in 1965.

Della Croce was educated locally, having graduated from MMI Preparatory School and King’s College in 1975 and 1979, respectively. He later attended The Recording Workshop in Ohio to deepen his musical understanding, as well as New York University, where he scored an internship at CBS Records. This was no ordinary learning experience. Della Croce’s potential was evident to his CBS advisors, and he was given production duties on multiple albums during his internship.

While making a name for himself in the music industry, Della Croce was fully committed to his work, regardless of the humble form it took. While working in New York, Della Croce operated a mail-order business called The Apple Boutique, from which he sold Beatles memorabilia. Della Croce eventually relocated from New York to Nashville, where he wrote for multiple publications, including Pro Sounds News, Radio & Records, and MusicRow Magazine.

Many of Della Croce’s accomplishments in the music industry have been through his two businesses: Pathfinder Artists Management and The Press Office. Della Croce’s first client under Pathfinder was Badfinger, and his roster of artists has only expanded since then. The Beach Boys, the Band, John Sebastian, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Leon Redbone, Levon Helm, Grand Funk Railroad, the Lovin’ Spoonful, and Eddie Money are just a few of the hundreds of artists that Della Croce has worked with over the years.

Meanwhile, The Press Office has publicized over 15,000 concerts, making Della Croce one of the most prolific promoters in the United States. Countless venues and events have been promoted by Della Croce, including Stoney’s Rockin’ Country in Las Vegas, the Newport Beach Jazz Festival, and current Northeast Pennsylvania venues like the Mountain Laurel Center for the Performing Arts and Mohegan Pennsylvania. Local events, such as the annual Pennsylvania Polkafest, have likewise been helped off the ground by Della Croce’s promotional expertise.

In addition to his work behind the scenes, Della Croce remained creative throughout the years, mostly through his television production work. He has produced over 50 major label artists’ videos and multiple MTV specials. Della Croce has also been involved in several live concert television specials, featuring artists like Blood, Sweat & Tears, Christopher Cross, Jethro Tull, and Edgar Winter.

Thanks to both Pathfinder and The Press Office, Della Croce has been a respected industry consultant for decades. He has represented Capitol Records, Sony Music, Columbia Records, Warner Bros. Records, EMI Music, and Country Music Television. Della Croce has also provided professional management services to Robert Palmer and the Power Station, Vince Gill, and Bad Company.

Della Croce has earned more than 40 RIAA Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum record awards, as well as two Telly Awards for his work in the entertainment industry, and has been a featured guest on numerous television programs, radio shows, and podcasts. His career in the public relations space has made him a sought-after guest, and his experiences are detailed in his book Maximum PR! My Life Inside the Entertainment Business — How I Got There and Stayed There.

From his offices in Nashville, Upstate New York, and the Poconos, Della Croce continues to be a major voice in the entertainment space, not only for his institutional knowledge, but for his clean work ethic and vast hands-on experience. He gained that knowledge by rolling with the punches as a writer, manager, producer, publicist, and concert promoter. Jim Della Croce has rubbed shoulders with the heaviest hitters in music, but has always found time for the region that raised him.