The Class of 2023 included:

• The Badlees —The roots rock band that went national with songs like “Fear of Falling” and “Angeline Is Coming Home.” The band was nothing short of a sensation in rural Pennsylvania, and the band members are among the most respected musicians in the region. Inducted members were Bret Alexander, Jeff Feltenberger, Pete Palladino, Ron Simasek and Paul Smith.

• Bobby Baird — The trumpeter who served in the U.S. Navy Band from 1948 to 1952. In the time since, he has continued to honor those who have served the nation, and built an additional career building popular musical ensembles.

• Breaking Benjamin — The modern rock band that dominated radio and the charts for years. The rise to national recognition was fueled by hit albums and songs, as well as an exciting live show that could share a bill with any rock artist of the mid-2000s. Inducted members were Aaron Bruch, Ben Burnley, Aaron Fink, Jeremy Hummel, Mark James Klepaski and Chad Szeliga.

• The Buoys — The group that was launched to success by the controversial hit “Timothy,” the most famous song about cannibalism ever recorded. They proved their worth beyond that tune through their infectious harmonies and blend of styles. Inducted members were Fran Brozena, Steve Furmanski, Bob Gryziec, Jerry Hludzik, Bill Kelly and Carl Siracuse.

• George Catlin — The world-renowned painter who brought the American West and Native American culture to life. Hesitant viewers were given an education thanks to Catlin’s brave artistic expeditions, many of which have passed into legend over the past few centuries.

• Hammond Edward “Ham” Fisher — The creator of the “Joe Palooka” comic strip and character, whose popularity spun off into multiple forms of media. At its height, “Joe Palooka” ran in over 600 American newspapers and over 100 foreign newspapers.

• Sue Hand — The Back Mountain artist who has worked to support up-and-coming artists at Sue Hand’s Imagery. In her own art, she has long paid tribute to the history and culture of Luzerne County, as well as the people who have helped make the area thrive.

• Jimmy Harnen — The vocalist and drummer of Synch who became one of the most powerful record executives in the music industry. He scored a top 10 pop hit in 1989 with the power ballad “Where Are You Now,” before becoming a big-time player in the Nashville scene.

• Brunon Kryger/The Kryger Brothers — The multi-generational polka dynasty that served as the soundtrack to countless wedding receptions and other celebrations. The father was called the “King of Polkas,” a high mantle which the sons more than lived up to. Inducted members were Brunon Kryger Sr., Brunon “Bruce” Kryger Jr., George “Jerry” Kryger and Lucian P. Kryger.

• Santo Loquasto — The acclaimed set and costume designer, and one of the most respected craftsmen in the entertainment industry. In total, he has racked up 21 Tony nominations — with four wins — and three Oscar nominations for his collaborations with Woody Allen.

• Joe Nardone & The All Stars — The band that dominated the region’s live music scene with their classic rock and roll sound. The frontman is one of the great concert promoters in the area and the man behind the Gallery of Sound record stores. Inducted members were Dave Dunsavage, Leo “Lefty” Harkins, Joe Nardone Sr., Jimmy Shaffer and Carl Swinski.

• Jack Palance — The Oscar-winning actor who became known for playing rugged characters over the course of this long career. Before capturing the Academy Award for his comedic role in “City Slickers,” he appeared in classics like “Sudden Fear” and “Shane.”

• Eddie Day Pashinski — The charismatic music teacher and performer who has led multiple local bands, such as TNT and the Starfires. As a state legislator, he has long fought for the expansion and conservation of music programs in public schools.

• C. Edgar Patience — The coal sculptor who became a master of a unique, time-consuming craft. His relatively brittle canvases — locally-found anthracite coal — were shaped into masterpieces that can still be found and admired in Luzerne County and beyond.

• Adrian Pearsall — The furniture designer who pushed his craft forward in the middle of the 20th century. Thanks to the affordability and job creation maintained by his flagship company, Craft Associates, he helped bring high art standards to the working class.

• Lee Vincent — The big band leader who won the praise of literal royalty and his neighbors alike. He was a driving force behind the creation and success of the inaugural Cavalcade of Dixieland Jazz festival on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square.

• Barbara Weisberger — The founder of the Pennsylvania Ballet and, more broadly, “a visionary in the development of American ballet.” A dancer herself, she was the first child to be accepted as a student of the legendary choreographer George Balanchine.

• Mel Wynn & The Rhythm Aces — The rhythm and blues band that broke down racial barriers in the local music scene during the 1960s. Original tracks like “Stop Sign” and “Don’t Want To Lose You” display their musical talent and their forward-thinking songwriting. Inducted members were Ron Ashton, Rich Bachman, Ned Endler, John Gainard, Rich Garinger, Frank Loch, Ted Maus, Bob O’Connell, Dave Pearn, Jerry Sechleer, Larry Sechleer, Angelo Stella, Tommy Wynder and Mel Wynn.

The Class of 2024 included:

• Abilene — The popular group that took the region by storm with their fusion of country and rock music. At the height of their powers, they crossed genres and drew large crowds, becoming one of the most popular and important bands on the local music circuit in the 1970s and 1980s. Inducted members were John Abent, Joe Andes, Bob Bartoli, Carl Breese, Lee Calabro, Jim Connors, Bill Dennis, Mike Garzella, Leo Mancini, Dave Murray, Jim Musto, Joe Pacuska, Joe Wascavage and Larry Zick.

• Annette Evans — The ultimate supporter of the arts in Luzerne County for decades. She was closely associated with several local art institutions, including the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, and was the founder of the Fine Arts Fiesta.

• Erika Funke — The modern voice of the fine arts in Northeast Pennsylvania throughout her career in radio and television. Her contributions strike the balance between the creative, journalistic and scholarly, and she’s interviewed countless artists in the process.

• George Graham — The radio personality and recording engineer whose support of the arts dates back over 50 years. His long-running WVIA-FM programs, “All That Jazz” and “Mixed Bag,” are just two of his many contributions to Luzerne County’s music scene.

• Al Groh — The early architect of the Fine Arts Fiesta and Wilkes University’s original and most active artistic voice. He founded the Wilkes University Theater Arts program and spent the remainder of his life supporting the program in various forms.

• Joan Harris — The child prodigy, turned theater performer, turned trailblazing dance icon. Her many accomplishments include opening the dance studio bearing her name, producing numerous television projects and spearheading the “College for Kids” program.

• Franz Kline — The celebrated expressionist painter who was at the forefront of an artistic movement during the 1950s. His ambiguous work is displayed across the globe, and much of it is considered to be essential in the world of abstract expressionism.

• Shawn Klush — The booming vocalist whose spot-on tribute to Elvis Presley has earned him the praise and admiration of fans worldwide. His live shows are often regarded as being the most in line with Presley’s iconic performance style.

• Herman J. Mankiewicz — The witty, Oscar-winning writer of “Citizen Kane” and “The Pride of the Yankees” who was one of the top script doctors during the Golden Age of Hollywood. His life and work were depicted in the award-winning 2020 film “Mank.”

• Joseph L. Mankiewicz — The legendary film director, writer, and producer who helmed classics such as “A Letter to Three Wives,” “All About Eve,” and “Cleopatra.” He is hailed today as one of the most successful writer-directors in Hollywood history.

• Lex Romane — The veteran musician who has pulled from the sounds of jazz, folk, and everything in between. His lyrical musings on local topics, such as the rise and fall of the coal mining industry, have brought Northeast Pennsylvania’s history to a wider audience.

• Herbert Simon — The sculptor whose work and insight have been great assets to Luzerne County’s art scene for well over half a century. His “Two Modules” (at Coal Street Park) and “Facets” (at Wilkes University) are familiar to county residents young and old.

• Ted Sod — The prolific and creative teacher with writing, directing, producing, and acting credits to his name. His distinct experiences in every part of the dramatic production process have made him a sought-after talent for decades in television, film and theater.

• Jesse Wade and Spencer Cottman — The musical duo whose careers in the entertainment world are intertwined. The lifelong friends were respected community figures and came together artistically to form the “Just the Two of Us” duet, touring across the state under that moniker.

• Legends of WARMland — The innovative disc jockeys who helped build WARM radio into a national powerhouse. Their collective knack for promotional broadcasting and ear for musical talent brought a cultural excitement to the region during the 1960s. Inducted members were Ron Allen, Bobby Day, George Gilbert, Terry McNulty, Joey Shaver, Don Stevens, Bill Stuart, Harry West, Len Woloson and Tom Woods.

• George Wesley — The charismatic reggae musician whose work influenced just about every artist in the county who has followed him, regardless of genre. His signature style, collaborative nature and prolific output made him one of Luzerne County’s greatest artistic voices.

The Class of 2025 included:

• Lillian Cahn — The creative pillar that built the Coach line of luxury accessories into a global brand.

• Niccolo Cortiglia — The painter who crafted likenesses of politicians, public figures, and community leaders.

• Bob Heim — The cartoonist, illustrator, and journalist with a charming sense of humor.

• Lyman H. Howe — The pioneering, traveling filmmaker who outpaced the ambition of his moviemaking peers.

• Marion Lorne — The Emmy-winning actress who is most remembered for her portrayal of Aunt Clara in “Bewitched.”

• Rose O’Neill — The artist who created the Kewpie characters and became one of the earliest female cartoonists to achieve national recognition and acclaim.

• Lawrence Russo — The sculptor whose most famous sculpture — the Christ the King statue on the King’s College Administration Building – is one of the area’s most towering works of art.

• Andrea Bogusko — The longtime instructor whose Music Company has become a fixture in the local community over four decades of business.

• The Great Rock Scare — The energetic band that entertained audiences with their faithful renditions of classic rock hits.

• Florence Foster Jenkins — The so-called “world’s worst opera singer” with a Carnegie Hall performance and fascinating life story to her name.

• The Leer Brothers Band — The supergroup that sprouted from some of the area’s most popular bands of the 1960s.

• Motionless in White — The aggressive metal band with a catalog that includes radio-ready hits and brutal deep cuts.

• Matthew Rogers — The Grammy-winning songwriter who has worked with some of country music’s biggest stars.

• Joe and John Stanky — The polka-playing brothers who have wielded their instruments for the enjoyment of listeners’ ears and feet.

• Alan K. Stout — The music journalist and radio host with an unrivaled dedication to local artists and entertainers.

• Paul Pringle — a native of Wilkes-Barre, received the “Distinguished Achievement Award.” Pringle is a Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times reporter who specializes in investigating corruption.