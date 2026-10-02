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The Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame was established in 2022 by Joe Nardone Sr. and Bill O’Boyle, and was announced at a news conference at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on October 20 of that year.

The criteria for induction were determined by the initial members of the steering committee.

Eligible candidates for induction include anyone who has made a mark in the arts or entertainment fields. Geographically, those who are Luzerne County natives, have lived in Luzerne County, or who have made their mark in Luzerne County, are to be placed under consideration.

Nominees — whose names are typically submitted by the public — are collected by two committees: one representing the Arts, and one representing Entertainment. The two committees spend months researching, discussing and voting on the merits of each nominee. After the votes are cast, the official list of inductees is announced in the spring.

Generally, the split between “Arts” and “Entertainment” is as follows:

• Inductees considered by the Arts committee include film and television actors, writers, directors, dramatic theater performers and dancers, visual artists (including painters, production or costume designers, and architects), and arts journalists.

• Inductees considered by the Entertainment committee include musicians (both bands and solo artists), musical theater performers, music producers and sound engineers, stage designers, and music journalists and broadcasters.

Since the induction of the inaugural class, the Hall of Fame’s Distinguished Achievement Award and the “Impact” category have been established.

The first induction class was announced in March 2023, with 18 individual artists and bands being cited as inaugural members. The first ceremony took place later that year on October 14 at Mohegan Pennsylvania in Plains Township.

Members of the Hall of Fame’s steering committee include Nardone, O’Boyle, Kathi Bankes, Kathy Bozinski, Tony Brooks, Mayor George Brown, Jody Busch, Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, Gina Malsky, Joe Pacuska, Alan K. Stout, Morris Walker, Joell Yarmel, and Sam Zavada.

The Arts committee includes Brooks, Zavada, Beverly Jean Johnston, Basil Kaczmarczyk, Dr. Jennifer McClinton-Temple, and Margaret Roarty.

The Entertainment committee includes Bozinski, Busch, Nardone, Pacuska, Stout, Walker, Zavada, Tony Callaio, Victor Guiliano, Marshall Kornblatt, and Richie Kossuth.

• Edie Adams — The actress and comedian whose talent and business acumen made her a show business mainstay for decades. She was a Tony winner and Emmy nominee, and appeared in multiple classic films, such as “The Apartment” and “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.”

• Nick Adams — The Oscar-nominated actor who made a name for himself in mid-century Hollywood by playing rebellious characters on film and television. His artistic accomplishments and intriguing personal life have made him one of the most enigmatic performers of his generation.

• The Back Doors — The tribute band to the Doors that formed in an era when the very concept of a tribute band was novel. Their global fame was due to their excellent balance of adherence to the Doors’ performance style and their own unique spin on the music.

• Brian J. Benedetti — The leader of the Fine Arts Fiesta, who has helped transform the event from niche to mainstream over nearly five decades. Artists, entertainers, and students across Luzerne County have his initiatives to thank for bringing their work to general audiences.

• The Briggs Family — The founders of the iconic, nationally-known blues festival that bears their family farm’s name. Thanks to their insightful management, the festival has grown steadily since 1998, both in the array of sounds on display and in its overall scope.

• Cabinet — The bluegrass band that bends genre conventions to create something all music fans can enjoy, as evidenced by the massive crowds they have drawn. Their status as a jam band is proof of their commitment to creating one-of-a-kind musical experiences.

• Mark Cohen — The photographer whose intense, invasive style captures the aesthetic of Luzerne County and its residents. In addition to the books of his original photography that have been published, his work is held by art museums across the United States and Europe.

• Dakota — The band led by quintessential Luzerne County rockers Jerry Hludzik and Bill Kelly following their departure from the Buoys. Their career was defined by a major tour opening for Queen and multiple albums filled with slick, ultra-listenable rock tracks.

• Jim Della Croce — The manager, publicist, and concert promoter whose list of clients reads like a who’s who of the music industry’s biggest acts, labels, and venues. As owner of Pathfinder Artists Management and The Press Office, he has a reputation as one of music’s busiest professionals.

• Fine Arts Fiesta — The annual event that has spotlighted various art forms on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square for 70 years. Throughout its storied history, the fiesta has grown to become an all-inclusive, seminal cornerstone of the local arts calendar.

• Thom Greco — The concert promoter and nightclub owner whose many ventures in the hospitality industry have made Luzerne County an arts and entertainment destination. Musicians he has helped bring to the area include Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, and Crosby, Stills, and Nash.

• Thomas Hrynkiw — The classical pianist who was celebrated for his accomplishments in the musical arts. He played for audiences at a number of the world’s most prestigious concert halls, including the Kennedy and Lincoln centers, and at various music festivals.

• James Karen — The longtime character actor who was best known for his roles in films like “The Return of the Living Dead,” “Mulholland Drive,” and “Poltergeist.” Aside from his storied acting career, he was well known as a pitchman for the Pathmark supermarket chain.

• George Korson — The folklorist who kept decades of coal mining history alive through his recordings and writings. His studies of local labor movements were influential in shaping the way Luzerne County’s storied past has lived on through lyrics and ghost stories.

• Mere Mortals — The rock group known for their dogged commitment to playing high-quality original material. They coupled tight musicianship with clever lyrics to become one of the most acclaimed and respected local bands of the past 40 years.

• Jozef Murgas — The Renaissance man who expressed his artistic visions through groundbreaking technology and countless other creative pursuits. Wilkes-Barre’s “Radio Priest” was a champion of Slovak culture, painter, botanist, butterfly collector, and community leader.

• The Cino Paci Band — The Pittston-based musical ensemble that has entertained the community for over a century – literally. With each successive generation, the group continues to evolve while staying true to the Italian heritage from which it sprouted.

• Bruce Price — The architect whose local legacy goes beyond the buildings he designed. Though the time he spent in Luzerne County was short, he made a serious and timeless impact on the landscape of the area, bringing a true artistry to streets that are still well-traveled.

• Eddie Rambeau — The hit-making machine who co-wrote multiple charting tunes in an era dominated by British artists. His seminal recording, “Concrete and Clay,” was a charting success in its own right, and the album of the same name is a landmark in the history of Luzerne County music.

• John Walson — The founder of Service Electric and one of the original innovators in establishing cable television. He is best known in Luzerne County for being the person most responsible for bringing Home Box Office (HBO) to Wilkes-Barre households.