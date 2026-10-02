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Fine Arts Fiesta

Since its founding in 1956, the Fine Arts Fiesta has been a staple of Luzerne County’s cultural calendar. The original leader of the Fiesta was Annette Evans, a charitable Wilkes-Barre native who traveled to some of the world’s most artist-friendly cities. In those cities, open-air festivals celebrating artists and their pursuits were held. She wished to bring such gatherings to her home city, and developed a plan to host a free, all-inclusive event.

Evans assembled an elite team of the brightest minds in the local arts world to bring her vision to life. Representatives from twelve local organizations made up the Fiesta’s original committee, and they established a three-day celebration of local arts and culture on Public Square. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the original board, the Fiesta was uniquely well-organized and focused from its inception, and its founding principles largely remain in place decades later.

The Fiesta was established to coincide with the 150th anniversary of Wilkes-Barre’s 1806 formation, and first took place on May 24, 25, and 26. The first Fiesta artists were only allowed to participate by invitation, and were required to demonstrate their processes live, an exercise that became impractical as the event grew. Paintings, sculptures, poetry readings, musical and dramatic performances, and other exhibitions representing the founding organizations were on the original agenda.

While the intention was to bring fine arts from around the world to the Wyoming Valley, the Fine Arts Fiesta has always celebrated local talent. On the same grounds that once hosted sculptures from Auguste Rodin, Roy Lichtenstein, or Henry Moore, Luzerne County residents are able to see paintings and sketches that were created by their own friends and neighbors.

Dating back to its early years, the Fiesta has been a place for up-and-coming artists and students to express themselves freely in their own community. By extension, many of the works presented at the Fine Arts Fiesta reflect local interests and sensibilities. Over the years, being accepted by the Fine Arts Fiesta has served as a rite of passage for many artists, and is a gateway to wider recognition in the arts community. In particular, many children have grown up with memories of their earliest performances taking place on the Fiesta stage.

The Fine Arts Fiesta has become even more inclusive with time, and has continued to embrace alternative art forms and technology, from bringing in strolling performers to its early implementation of the internet as an educational and marketing tool. Interactive arts and crafts experiences, juried art exhibits, and a wide variety of food vendors have served as additional, family-friendly aspects that fall under the Fine Arts Fiesta’s ever-expanding umbrella.

Additionally, as the Fiesta has become more diversified, it has also become a draw for many famous musicians and bands, including Alison Krauss, the Platters, Martha and the Vandellas, and the Spin Doctors. Established local artists like Lee Vincent and George Wesley were regulars on the Fiesta’s entertainment schedule, and were great supporters of the Fiesta’s institutional messaging.

The Fine Arts Fiesta has outlived most events of its kind, and is now recognized as one of the oldest — if not the oldest — continuously operating arts festival in Pennsylvania. Community investment in the Fiesta’s programming remains strong, and the planning process for each year’s event is a 12-month endeavor. Local tourism booms during the Fiesta’s four days of operation, with tens of thousands of people coming to Public Square Park each May to experience its offerings.

More than 70 years since being founded, the Fine Arts Fiesta remains one of the most important events in Luzerne County each year. Even without the natural foot traffic that once lined Wilkes-Barre’s streets, the Fine Arts Fiesta has remained unbreakable due to its subtle evolution, as well as its strong adherence to Annette Evans’ founding mission. For four days each spring, the arts belong to all Luzerne County residents.