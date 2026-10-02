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Inducted Members: JP Biondo, Pappy Biondo, Mickey Coviello, Brian Gorby, Josh Karis, Todd Kopec, Jami Novak, Dylan Skursky

Many of the great music stories begin with chance encounters between talented people who, thankfully for listeners, all happen to have geography in common. This was the case of Cabinet, one of Luzerne County’s great modern bands, when they formed in 2006. The aforementioned encounters occurred when a group of musicians with wildly different genre tastes found each other at local clubs, such as the River Street Jazz Cafe in Plains Township. Those meet-ups developed into open mic night appearances, or what would later be known as the very first Cabinet gigs.

The intention of Cabinet was not necessarily to be a bluegrass outfit, but the band did find that genre to be their calling card. The members’ influences ranged from reggae and psychedelia to country and folk, giving their take on bluegrass a more intricate, modern feel. All elite musicians, the original members of Cabinet had a unique collective skill set, which included playing classic bluegrass instruments like the banjo, mandolin, and fiddle.

Cabinet developed a reputation early on for being one of the premier jam bands in the country. That being said, they bring more vocal and songwriting depth than many others in their musical lane. Sizzling beneath their grooving instrumentation are tight harmonies and lyrics that allude to the lifestyle and landscape of Northeast Pennsylvania.

Cabinet is well-known nationwide as a mainstay of the festival circuit, and their tours have taken them across the country. While their main hubs of attention have been in Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, and the rest of the East Coast, the band has traveled as far as California to bring their music — and their extraordinary live show — to an ever-expanding fanbase. In the process, they have made many connections with other musicians.

The connections Cabinet has made during their time on the road allowed them to start their own music festival at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton. Susquehanna Breakdown, formerly known as the Old Farmer’s Ball, is perhaps Cabinet’s greatest contribution to the local music scene, as the festival exposed Cabinet’s original fans from Northeast Pennsylvania to a wider world of like-minded artists.

Cabinet has brought their talents back to Luzerne County frequently since breaking through on the national scene. They’ve played to packed crowds at important venues and events such as the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts and Rockin’ the River. Cabinet’s live show has also been recorded and released alongside their studio output. For example, their live album This is Cabinet — Set I was partially recorded back at the River Street Jazz Cafe.

Cabinet’s recordings from 2008 to 2017 were tight and consistent. Their self-titled album, released in 2008, counted three of Cabinet’s most recognizable songs — “Tower,” “Treesap,” and “Shifty Shaft” — amongst the track list. Their follow-up, 2012’s Leap, features tracks such as “Eleanor” and “Heavy Rain.” Subsequent album releases included Celebration in 2015 and Cool River in 2017.

In late 2017, Cabinet announced an indefinite hiatus. Their first album post-hiatus was 2022’s The Sugarhouse Sessions, which included the single “Silver Sun,” and re-energized the momentum Cabinet had captured before the break. They seemingly didn’t miss a beat in their time away from the limelight, and have since returned to their busy touring schedule and festival appearances.

Based purely on the fandom they have gathered, Cabinet certainly ranks as one of the biggest bands Luzerne County has produced in the 21st century. They draw a crowd no matter where they play, but local audiences continue to hold them in the highest regard. Cabinet’s successes prove that the stories and musicianship of Luzerne County hold broad appeal.