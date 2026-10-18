‘Lupin’ and John Legend draw interest

🔊 Listen to this

A new album from John Legend and the streaming debut of the live-action “Moana” are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4,” a limited run “Vanderpump Rules” series and the second season of “The Terminal List.”

New movies to stream

• The live-action “Moana” is sailing to Disney+ starting Wednesday. Dwayne Johnson reprises his role as the demigod Maui in the film, while Catherine Lagaʻaia steps into the role of Moana. In his review, Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote that it’s “an often shot-for-shot, note-for-note remake of the original, with small pockets of new material,” adding that “more often than not, the leap from animation to live action comes at a loss.” And, not for nothing, it should be said that the superior animated version is also currently streaming on Disney+.

• Anyone looking to spice up a night at home might do well to turn to “The Invite,” an acerbic chamber dramedy with Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, Edward Norton and Olivia Wilde, who also directed. Coyle wrote in his review that “even if you can sometimes feel the gears turning in ‘The Invite,’ it’s cunningly syncopated and cleverly acted enough to make it a welcome, modern twist on the drawing-room comedy of manners. Unlike the dinner served in the film though, it’s baked to near-perfection.” “The Invite” begins streaming on HBO Max on Friday, Oct. 23.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

New music to stream

• The last album from soulful singer John Legend was a bit left field. His 2024 full-length “My Favorite Dream,” produced by the chamber pop polymath Sufjan Stevens, was lush, and centered on universal themes like love, safety, family and dreams. It was also Legend’s first children’s album. Now he’s back with the much more adult “Muse,” out Friday. Produced by Pharrell Williams, it is one for lovers. At least, that’s a clear focus on the previously released track, “Daylight.” Elsewhere, like on “Fireflies,” Legend’s unmistakable voice carries a message of hope and resiliency. “And I’m my ancestors’ thoughts,” he sings. “And their wildest dreams.”

• The latest edition of PBS’ “Great Performances” series — which brings theater, dance, opera and, of course, music of all genres to the screen — will spotlight the late, great country singer-songwriter Tammy Wynette. From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the special features performances by acts new and veteran: Wynonna Judd, Katie Pruitt, War & Treaty, Carter Faith, Tami Neilson, Valerie June, Brittney Spencer and Heart’s Ann Wilson, to name a few, all coming together to cover the best of Wynette. “Great Performances — Tammy Wynette: Forever Yours” will premiere Friday, Oct. 23, on the public broadcaster as well as become available to stream on pbs.org/gperf and the PBS app.

• It’s a big week for country. On Wednesday, the Country Music Association will air “CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton,” a two-hour special honoring the singer who died in August of cancer. She was 80. The program, which will feature performers and special guests like Ashley McBryde, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Ella Langley, Kristen Bell, Kristin Chenoweth, Reba McEntire and many more, will air live from Belmont University’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville on Wednesday on ABC and Disney+. It will become available to stream on Hulu on Thursday.

• Frequent collaborators Anderson .Paak and rapper Cordae are teaming up once again, this time for an album’s worth of joint bangers. (You may remember their previous partnerships: on “RNP,” from Cordae’s 2019 debut “The Lost Boy,” “Two Tens,” “Summer Drop” and so on.) Their full-length, “Heavy Is the Crown,” arrives Friday.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream

• Sam Nivola, who broke out in Season 3 of “The White Lotus,” leads the half-hour mystery “Phony” opposite another “White Lotus” alum, Connie Britton. After a crash lands him in the hospital, a high schooler becomes certain that the woman claiming to be his mother, who also runs his school, is fake. Two episodes debut Tuesday on Hulu, followed by weekly releases.

• Chris Pratt returns as Navy SEAL James Reece in “The Terminal List” Season 2. This time, he’s headed to Mozambique in an adaptation of Jack Carr’s novel “True Believer.” An international cast joins him, including Olga Kurylenko, Costa Ronin and Arnold Vosloo. All eight episodes drop Wednesday on Prime Video, four years after Season 1.

• Lisa Vanderpump races to open her namesake hotel on the Las Vegas Strip in a three-episode limited series called “Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas.” Episodes 1 and 2 stream on Peacock on Wednesday and the finale on Thursday, Oct. 22.

• Kristen Bell’s Joanne and Adam Brody’s Noah take the next step and move in together as “Nobody Wants This” returns to Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 22. Joanne’s decision to convert to Judaism carries forward. All 10 episodes drop at once.

• Omar Sy’s gentleman thief Assane Diop begins the fourth season of “Lupin” behind bars, with his family still in danger. The French-language hit is back on Netflix after a three-year gap with eight episodes, streaming Friday, Oct. 23.

— AP Writer Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play

• Activision’s “Call of Duty” franchise is always looking for new places to raise hell, and this year’s lucky location is the Korean Peninsula. As “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4” begins, North Korea has a new supreme leader who has decided to invade South Korea. Meanwhile, elite soldier John Price — who killed a U.S. general in the previous “MW” — has teamed up with a Mexican drug cartel. If that isn’t enough chaos for you, there are a dozen new 6-vs.-6 multiplayer maps as well as extraction missions in what used to be the Demilitarized Zone. The bullets start flying Friday, Oct. 23, on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, Switch 2 and PC.

• Nintendo fans have been swinging their controllers like maniacs ever since “Wii Sports” got them off their sofas in 2006. “Nintendo Switch Sports Resort” delivers 12 events to the Switch 2, including old favorites like bowling, tennis and golf and new thrills like skateboarding and thumb wrestling. Up to four people can compete in the same living room, although a few games allow as many as eight players to challenge each other online. Some sports, like boxing, give you the chance to climb the ranks in an online “pro league,” or you can play against the resort’s “champions and legends” in solo mode. Your workout begins Thursday.

— Lou Kesten