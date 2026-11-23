But there are also gems

Dua Lipa attends the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art Oct. 29 in New York.

Camila Cabello arrives at the Latin Grammy Awards Nov. 12 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

🔊 Listen to this

The best way to really hear the new soundtrack for the new “Grand Theft Auto” is, obviously, behind the wheel of a supercar roaring around Miami. Or, in my case, tooling around Brooklyn in a Mazda.

Wherever you are, “Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album” is ambitious, overstuffed and sprawling, a 34-song collection that mixes hip-hop, Latin, pop, K-pop and country into a Florida swamp of music.

Cue it up, turn the key, press the gas and what do you get? Some highlights and lowlights while I immediately get stuck in traffic in my compact crossover SUV.

It starts with what?

Unfortunately, the most widely anticipated video game of the century — one with gangbangers and stolen cars — kicks off with the underwhelming sound of … yacht rock.

Yes, an action game where pedestrians are blown away for comic relief starts with a piano-forward Michael McDonald track, “Starting From Zero.” It’s already very hard to look tough in a Mazda, much less with a Doobie Brother crooning. Maybe he’s been included to represent Florida retirees?

Much better is “Flower in a Hurricane” by Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, which begins with a thick, ominous slice of synth and blossoms into a Dire Straits-meet-ZZ Top style rocker. The vocals are high and airy; the vibe is late ’80s teased hair and red leather. You’ll be hard pressed to tell that it’s SZA in there, doing her best Scorpions impression.

Dua Lipa’s entry is the fine but meh “Go Easy.” It references red lights and headlights and it’s got a driving beat, but gas prices are more exciting. Camila Cabello uses lots of vocal distortion for the breakup track “Sweet Like Candy,” appropriately sticky.

Swedish songwriter Tove Lo is an inspired choice, and she delivers a very straight-up-poppy “Blood in Your Eyes,” shorn of her usual darker impulses. It looks like she wrote directly for the characters, too: “Bad boy, new place/An old town, dead space/Bored girl, cute face/We’re lost here, rough days.”

Stripped of his Rolling Stones, guitarist Keith Richards takes on Jimmy Reed’s blues standard “Bright Lights, Big City.” You can almost smell the cigarette smoke and rye as Richards warbles his way through this musical warning about urban life. Still, it’s sort of random here.

Morgan Wallen, Travis Scott score

Turn up the atmospheric “Last Thing You Need” by Morgan Wallen, a slice of noir country-pop — a bad boy’s anthem. “You know where I am, you know where I’ll be/Whenever you want the last thing you need,” he sings. This sounds like the ideal time to play it is 3 a.m., coasting through empty streets with your ex curled up in the passenger’s side.

Travis Scott gets production help from Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo — one-half of the legendary, recently disbanded electronic duo Daft Punk — on “RHYNO.” The only disappointment is it’s too short. Psychedelic trap style merges with a slightly unhinged edge. “Ain’t no brakes, bae, I don’t see no brake lights,” he sings, with the refrain, “Everybody gettin’ loose.” We are now.

Playboi Carti raps over a gorgeous, swelling wave of synths in “Ahh Yea” — more a good vibe than a real song — and Young Thug shows off his impressive flow control with “WAKIN UP FLEX.” Gunna’s “COUNT UP” is a disappointment, sounding like a rejected Migos track.

“Dance with Me” by A Boogie Wit da Hoodie featuring Elkan has it all: menace, romance, chopped-up lyrics and plenty of car references (Benz, Ferrari and Tesla). Burna Boy’s dancehall “Bigger” is a little too repetitive. “Let’s Rock” by Kodak Black and Don Toliver grates.

Lana Del Rey, Zara Larsson disappoint

Zara Larsson’s “Fast Emotion” sounds like a rejected Ace of Base song, picked only because of the line “All gas, no brakes.” At the other extreme is Rina Sawayama, who offers one of the most interesting tracks with the dreamy, complex and hypnotic “TRDWFE.”

Lana Del Rey’s sultry, whispery “Crazy for You” was apparently recorded over a decade ago and only makes sense in this context after everyone in the game has been murdered and it’s time to head home, your headlights lighting up mosquitoes.

Things get back on track when PinkPantheress shows up alongside CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso and Fred again for “Sexy Magic,” a delicious slice of French house, riding a sample of Étienne de Crécy’s “Am I Wrong.” It’s a banger — your arms should be swinging out of the windows, heads up through the sunroof.

“That’s It” combines an intriguing trio: Swedish rapper and musician Yung Lean, Future and Metro Boomin for a “Miami Vice,” trap-influenced sound. It doesn’t quite work. Yung Lean is humid and airy, with lyrics that are positively New Agey — “Hold nothing back, go and caress that feeling” — while Future is down in the muck — “Step on her strut like a mutt.”

Jennie, Cardi B nail it

Hyperpop announces itself thanks to K-pop star Jennie on “Power Trip,” a track that perfectly embodies the game: oozing attitude, insulting rivals, boasting about her private plane and demanding her man get on his knees. “In my city, there ain’t no limit,” she raps.

Rauw Alejandro also nailed the assignment: His “Macacoa 2000” is a throwback reggaeton track that has tires screeching, police sirens and 1980s video game chirps. “We shook the cops, we got away again,” he sings. Reggaeton is also represented in “Suzuki,” a hypnotic track by regional Mexican music hitmaker Fuerza Regida.

Cardi B’s “Don’t Chart” has her trademark energy and attitude. Produced by Vinylz and Timbaland, the tune has a bright, minimal bounce and thick ’90s Miami bass. “I got a different Birkin bag for every bump in your face,” she raps. “I can name this song ‘Don’t Chart,’ it’s gon’ chart.” I have a feeling she’s right.

Not just that song — the album is likely going to chart. It’s like a muscle car itself — powerful, impractical and complex, with some unnecessary, flashy stuff and torque that sends you in all kinds of directions. Strap in.

“Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album,” Various Artists

Three stars out of five.

On repeat: “Power Trip,” “Sexy Magic,” “Last Thing You Need,” “Flower in a Hurricane,” “RHYNO,” “Dance with Me,” “TRDWFE”

Skip it: “COUNT UP,” “Starting From Zero,” “Fast Emotion”

For fans of: All kinds of music — we mean ALL — as well as mayhem, illegality and green lights