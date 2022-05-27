‘X’ evokes spirit of ’The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

The year is 1979. A group of young hippie filmmakers set out to make an adult film at an impoverished rural Texas farm.

Unbeknownst to them, their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, setting off a chain of explosive events in which they find themselves fighting to see another day.

This underground horror arthouse gem, filmed entirely in New Zealand, was barely a blip on my radar. To be honest, I almost overlooked it completely until a wave of online support and a legion of alternative film goers around the country levitated this indie higher and higher from the land of the potential lost.

Pulling in a respective total box office of over $11.8 million, this film is shot with a grainy, vintage scope of cinematography reminding you of the original gritty classic “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

I must confess, I loved everything about this film. It feels fresh, original, and just downright raunchy fun. What really knocked my socks off was the dual lead roles both played by English model/actress Mia Goth and with impressive conviction at that.

Granted an R rating, “X” does not fail its viewers or skimp on content, like a lot of similar genre films which go for a PG-13 rating just to pack the seats and aim for a higher box office total.

Backed by the innovative Studio A24 which brought us “Hereditary,” this X marks the spot while delivering the goods, along with the tongue in cheek chills. The best horror flick to grace our presence since 2020’s “The Lodge”!

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ since 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course you guessed it, Chris adores cats.