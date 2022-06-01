Local businessman works to recover from Guillian-Barré syndrome

Kristen Fedor, an Occupational Therapist at Allied Services, has been working with John Thalenfeld for five months in his recovery from Guillian-Barre syndrome. ‘He has made phenomenal progress,’ Fedor said.

SCRANTON — Trion Industries President, John Thalenfeld, thought he had a stroke last July.

As it turns out, the condition that kept him bedridden that Saturday before being taken to the hospital by ambulance the following Sunday, was Guillian-Barré syndrome.

Guillian-Barré is an immune system disorder that attacks and weakens the nerves in a person’s limbs.

Throughout his recovery process, Thalenfeld has had to relearn how to do the most basic of tasks, like getting out of bed and brushing his teeth.

However, thanks to the powerful bonds formed with his caregivers and therapists at Allied Services Scranton Transitional Rehab Unit, Thalenfeld is on the mend, and even back to work.

Kristen Fedor, of Clarks Summit, is an Occupational Therapist with 25-years of experience, the past six being with Allied. She, and others, have been working with Thalenfeld on his recovery for the last five months.

“So, as far as occupational therapy, we’ve worked on him being able to do what we call his ‘activities of daily living’,” Fedor said, which includes the basic things everyone does on a daily basis. Dressing, bathing, grooming, getting in and out of the car, or even up from the couch or recliner, among other basic daliy tasks, have been a focus for Thalenfeld’s sessions.

Fedor also explained neuromuscular rehabilitation, which “includes things like balance training, working on core strength,” and things like that. Thalenfeld has also been utilizing the Zero G gait system, which sort of works like reverse resistance training.

To summarize, the device carries some of the load, taking stress off his legs, allowing Thalenfeld to walk. Gradually, the amount of weight the machine takes is decreased, allowing Thalenfeld, or any patient, to strengthen the legs until they reach such a point where they can then use a walker.

Thalenfeld has also been utilizing adaptive technology, which allows to do things like use his cell phone or operate video call functionalities to oversee his business.

Fedor explained the “wonderful relationship” she and Thalenfeld’s other therapists enjoy with him. “I was assisting the physical therapist with walking him and the first day he walked with a walker, we all started to cry,” Fedor recalled.

John’s Journey

Thalenfeld has come a long way. After his initial hospital stay, he’s made “phenomenal progress,” as Fedor put it, however, the road has been long and arduous.

Released from the hospital that Sunday last July, he rapidly declined and collapsed outside of his home the following Tuesday. He spent 10 days in the hospital, where a spinal tap was able to accurately diagnose his condition.

The subsequent latter summer and fall months of 2021 were a blur for John, as his girlfriend, Vonda helped to fill in the gaps, including the time he spent with a feeding tube in, as well as having virtually no movement from the neck down. He moved through facilities in central and eastern Pennsylvania, including stays at Geisinger East Mountain and Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital in Allentown.

When his insurance’s allotted hospital time was up in December, once more, Vonda remained at John’s side.

After the holiday season, John began his time with Allied Services’ Scranton campus in January of this year. While the average patient spends just 10 to 14 days with the center, Thalenfeld continues his recovery with them.

He’s since, as mentioned earlier, been able to get back to work in a virtual format, while Vonda, Vice President of Operations at Trion, has been able to be his “eyes and ears” at the physical job site.

He receives an hour of physical therapy and an hour of occupational therapy per day and has made great strides.

The support and kindness Thalenfeld has received from both Vonda and the people at Allied have kept him motivated, as well as his drive to walk again.

And each day, step by step, he’s getting there.