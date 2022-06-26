Move comfortably once again with physical therapy

🔊 Listen to this

The knee is a hinge joint, whereas the hip is a ball-and-socket joint. They are both complex joints that rely on a network of muscles, tendons, ligaments, bone, and cartilage to keep you moving. With so many moving parts, it’s not surprising that we occasionally experience pain as we age and/or engage in strenuous activity. When you have hip or knee pain, it can be difficult to perform even the most basic daily activities.

Understanding the underlying causes of hip and knee problems is frequently the key to effective treatment. A physical therapist can help you reduce or even eliminate the amount of pain you’re experiencing if you’re living with hip or knee pain.

What conditions could be causing hip and knee pains?

Hip and knee pain can be caused by a great number of problems. Some of these are related to musculoskeletal misalignment, poor posture, and/or excess weight; others occur as the result of natural aging or unhealthy sports/work habits. Your hip or knee pain may stem from:

• Bursitis, an inflammation of the friction-reducing sacs surround the joints

• Traumatic injuries, such as dislocation of the joint

• Osteoarthritis, a painful inflammatory condition involving deteriorated joint cartilage

• Infections

• Postural/alignment issues that throw your body off balance, straining the knees or hips

• Tendinitis, or stretched ligaments

• Runner’s knee, an instability of the kneecap

A physical therapist can often tell the cause of your hip or knee pain from its location. For example, pain along the inside of the hip is more likely to be caused by a problem with the bones or cartilage. Pain along the outer side is typically caused by a problem in the muscles, tendons or ligaments.

Common conditions of hip pain vs. knee pain

Hip pain: Hip pain can be caused by a variety of medical conditions as well as from certain injuries. Inflamed tendons from over-exertion or an athletic injury can cause temporary or chronic hip pain. Tendinitis, dislocation, sprains, and pinched nerves can all contribute to or be the cause of hip pain. Hip pain may also result from repetitive injuries or poor posture.

Knee pain: Injuries that include torn cartilage or damaged ligaments can cause knee pain. Fractures, tendinitis, and knee bursitis are all common knee injuries. Medical conditions such as arthritis or gout can cause mild to severe knee pain. You may be experiencing stiffness or swelling in one or both knees. It might be difficult to stand, walk, or fully straighten your knee. Sometimes knees will make popping or crunching noises.

Why choose PT over surgery or meds?

Surgery: Recovery from surgery can be painful and extensive. There’s always the chance of infection and sometimes surgery simply doesn’t produce the intended results. While surgery may be effective in some cases, it’s not without its drawbacks and should be used as a last resort.

Pain medication: Prescription pain meds are sometimes used to treat knee and hip pain. Medication normally doesn’t solve the issue, but only temporarily reduces the pain. Medications, even over-the-counter meds, can be addictive and expensive.

What can physical therapy do for hip and knee pains?

Physical therapy can provide a non-invasive treatment option for both hip and knee pain. A physical therapist would most likely start with an evaluation: an evaluation for knee pain would most likely focus on the area from the hip to the foot, whereas an evaluation for hip pain would likely include a spinal evaluation as well.

An evaluation for either type of pain may include range of motion and strength measurements. A gait evaluation and mobility tests may also be performed by your physical therapist.

After that, an individualized physical therapy program tailored to your specific needs will be developed. According to the American Physical Therapy Association, early PT rehabilitation for certain types of knee pain is associated with a decreased need for surgical intervention or opioid use.

Exercises of various types are frequently used to alleviate hip pain. Passive methods of pain relief, such as icing or heat treatments, could also be used. Manipulation of soft tissues and joints in the hip or spine is sometimes also required, in order to restore proper movement and relieve pain.

Knee pain is also treated with a variety of exercises and stretches. Ultrasound and electric stimulation are two other treatments that a physical therapist may conduct.

Dr. Charles Stevens DPT, CLT, COMT, is founder and owner of Mobile Therapy Services in Dallas. Dr. Stevens attended Misericordia University for his doctorate degree in physical therapy and has worked in settings including inpatient rehabilitation, skilled nursing facilities, and outpatient therapy. His column appears monthly. For more information visit mobiletherapyservicesnepa.com