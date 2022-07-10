🔊 Listen to this

It’s calm on the Susquehanna River now in Wilkes-Barre, but starting next Friday, July 15, it’s going to be rockin’.

The “Rockin’ the River” Concert Series will return to the river to the Millennium Portal on River Street in Wilkes-Barre on July 15, July 22, July 29. This completely free community concert started in 2019 during my tenure as Luzerne County Manager when walking by our beautiful park on the river.

Ted Wampole, former Executive Director of the Luzerne County Tourism Bureau took the idea and ran with it. That vision is currently carried on by current Tourism Director Alan Stout and his team. Last year over 6,000 residents came out to enjoy music, food and community. We hope you can join us this year!

“The music is obviously a big part of this, but it really is just a part of it,” said Will Beekman with Mohegan Sun Arena, who works to book the acts. “What makes this event so great is when you take that music, and you combine it with some food and beverage and the feeling of community, and you put it all right here in this beautiful setting, so we’re lucky to have it, and we hope everyone comes out.”

The Luzerne Foundation is proud to sponsor this year’s opening night next Friday! The first show on July 15 will be headlined by the World’s longest running tribute to Billy Joel, national touring artist Danny V’s 52nd Street Band who will bring the “Piano Man’s” favorites to Wilkes-Barre. Local favorites Teddy Young and the Rugged Individuals will open up the night followed by national touring act the Idol Kings bringing the sounds of Journey with special guest John Mellencamp tribute.

As in previous years, there will be plenty of local food trucks for friends and families to snack on and Susquehanna Brewing Company will be on hand with their brews for those interested in an adult beverage. The concerts on July 22 and July 29 are equally as exciting.

More information on the event can be found at www.visitluzernecounty.com. Please bring your lawn chair and mark your calendars. If you want to support our community with through this event or something similar, please give us a call at the Luzerne Foundation.

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.