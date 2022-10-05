🔊 Listen to this

A flier for this year’s Brewsterhout Rooftop Party, set for this Friday, Oct. 7.

The Osterhout Free Library announced Monday that the library’s 13th annual Brewsterhout Rooftop Party is set for this Friday.

The party starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. atop the Wilkes-Barre Intermodal Center rooftop at 47 South Washington St.

This year’s party will include food and beer with the purchase of a ticket, and the festivities will also include music, axe throwing, basket raffles, a photo booth and more.

“We are very much looking forward to this great celebration of our library and local businesses!” reads a press release issued from the Osterhout on Monday.

Tickets are $30 each and are available by visiting www.osterhout.info or by stopping at the Osterhout Free Library at 71 S. Franklin St. in Wilkes-Barre. Tickets will also be sold at the door of the party while supplies last. Only those 21 years old and over may attend.