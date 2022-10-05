Click here to subscribe today or Login.
The Osterhout Free Library announced Monday that the library’s 13th annual Brewsterhout Rooftop Party is set for this Friday.
The party starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. atop the Wilkes-Barre Intermodal Center rooftop at 47 South Washington St.
This year’s party will include food and beer with the purchase of a ticket, and the festivities will also include music, axe throwing, basket raffles, a photo booth and more.
“We are very much looking forward to this great celebration of our library and local businesses!” reads a press release issued from the Osterhout on Monday.
Tickets are $30 each and are available by visiting www.osterhout.info or by stopping at the Osterhout Free Library at 71 S. Franklin St. in Wilkes-Barre. Tickets will also be sold at the door of the party while supplies last. Only those 21 years old and over may attend.