Pittston resident speaks of treatment journey, with much praise for Geisinger

Elizabeth Daley is a Pittston resident who underwent breast cancer treatment and surgery at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. ‘They all met with each other and they had a plan for me,’ she said of her cancer care team at Geisinger.

Last October, Elizabeth Daley felt a lump in her breast.

Then 37, the Pittston resident had a baby about five months previously. Was it perhaps a milk duct issue?

She was concerned and not taking any chances. Her family doctor agreed it needed to be checked out. A mammogram and an ultrasound followed.

The doctor recommended a biopsy, which was done quickly. She tested positive for breast cancer.

“I got the call on November 5th,” Daley recalled. “It was a Friday.”

Daley would undergo six rounds of chemotherapy to shrink the tumor before undergoing a double mastectomy.

Despite advice from some people to seek care in a larger city, she chose to stay in the region, undergoing treatment at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Frank M. and Dorothea Henry Cancer Center.

“Everyone kept telling me to get out of the area, but I actually felt very comfortable with the doctors that I met with,” Daley said, adding: “I did speak to other people who had the same type of cancer that I had.”

But two important doctors in her life recommended Geisinger: Her dad, and her husband.

That reassurance helped — as did the ways in which the Geisinger team handled her care, including cancer surgeon Dr. Jacqueline Oxenberg, breast cancer nurse coordinator Rebecca Vanderveken and others.

“What I really liked about Geisinger, that everybody just actually met me in a room. I didn’t have to go to all these different places. I just felt really comfortable and safe,” Daley said. “They all met with each other and they had a plan for me.”

Vanderveken spoke about that coordination.

“I start with the patients. I’m usually their first point of contact after they have their breast biopsy, when they find out they have breast cancer,” she said.

“I like to make it so when they come in to meet with our doctors, they hit the ground running,” Vanderveken added. “The last thing I want is a patient to come in, especially with a cancer diagnosis and be told, ‘Well, go and get X, Y, and Z then, and we’ll see you in three weeks.’”

The movement to additional testing, if needed, comes quickly, as does a meeting of care team members, including surgery, plastic surgery, oncology, radiation, genetics, nutrition.

“Here at Geisinger, we have a breast multidisciplinary conference and clinic … So all of our team members are there,” Vanderveken explained.

Daley began chemotherapy on Nov. 26, 2021 — less than a month from her diagnosis, she noted.

The care was important — and as the mom of two young children, proximity to home helped, too.

“I was not in any frame of mind to have to drive two hours to get treatment and miss a whole day with them,” Daley said of her kids. “I would go for treatment at 7:30 in the morning, and I would be home with them when they got home from the sitter watching them. So I didn’t miss any time with them.”

She also was able to keep up her work as a recruiter.

Staying local for care was a critical decision, just one of many Daley would be called upon to make. The nature of her surgery was another, and in particular the choice of a double mastectomy.

“I would do anything to make sure that I’m here for my kids. I had no if ands or butts about it — as soon as I was diagnosed, I knew that’s what I wanted,” Daley said. “It just cuts down the risks of it coming back.”

It was a decision that her doctors concurred with, which put Daley’s mind at ease.

“It’s not as bad as a recovery as you read online — if you know that it could save your life, it’s definitely worth doing,” she said.

Following the mastectomy, Daley said tissue expanders were inserted, and she expects to have her final switch out to implants later this month.

Vanderveken spoke with the Times Leader about the nature of that process.

“We do offer immediate reconstruction here, which is a nice thing for our patients,” Vanderveken said. “They can wake up from surgery still having that breast shape intact.”

As Vanderveken explained, Dr. Oxenberg removed the cancerous material, then a plastic surgeon puts in a temporary implant. Once the final pathology report is received, plastic surgery can go back and perform a reconstruction.

For Daley, that prognosis was positive.

“Her final pathology was fantastic. It actually showed a complete disease response. So she had no cancer left after the surgery,” Vanderveken said.

Daley was relatively young, however, which raised other questions.

She did not have a family history of breast cancer, but she had undergone a mammogram in 2019 due to concerns about an irregularity with one of her nipples; the test came back clear.

Following her cancer diagnosis last year, Daley she underwent genetic testing at the recommendation of Geisinger’s genetic counselor. Her results came back negative after multiple tests — as did tests for a sister, and her parents.

“I do believe that’s important for family history, especially my daughter,” Daley said of the testing.

So, too, is being aware of your body and your health.

“We know our bodies, we know something’s not right,” Daley said. “If we notice something is wrong with our bodies, definitely say something, tell your doctor, tell a family member, and definitely get the screening done.”

