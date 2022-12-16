🔊 Listen to this

JIM THORPE — Whether it’s holiday cabaret, ’80s tribute, or family night, the Mauch Chunk Opera House’s December lineup will knock your stockings off … maybe even literally! Come see one of these quirky upcoming events at this local old world theater.

Located in beautiful Jim Thorpe, this historic concert hall is one of the oldest vaudeville theaters in America. After 140 years, their versatile shows still do not disappoint. If you’re looking for something to do this holiday season that’s a little offbeat, then check out this month’s performances.

At 8 p.m. tonight Philadelphia’s premier burlesque troupe teases in the season. Peep their Holiday Spectacular as the Peek-A-Boo Revue presents “The Silver Belles” for a tasty holiday treat. Experience a little naughty and nice at this 21+ show with Philly’s longest running burlesque cabaret.

Ella Thierer, production assistant at the Mauch Chunk Opera House, said this is the first time in years the Peek-A-Boo Revue is back at the theater and they always put on an unforgettable show.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have them back again for their Holiday Spectacular,” said Thierer.

Attendees can look forward to more than just pure burlesque from this troupe, with plenty of tongue-in-cheek humor as well, Thierer added.This one-of-a kind event is sure to jingle your bells. Tickets are $28.

If you’re too busy for burlesque this Friday night, you can still catch “The Velvet Stardust Rock Show” next year on April 29 for an unforgettable night. This immersive performance will also push the limits of burlesque, this time with a full live rock band.

Then, Mauch Chunk Opera House changes the pace the next night on Saturday, Dec 17 with Rubix Kube, “the most original ’80s tribute band of all time.” What does that mean? You’ll have to attend this unique, nostalgic show to find out. “THE EIGHTIES STRIKE BACK Show” won’t be quite like any other tribute band you’ve seen.

Take a break from the Christmas music on Friday, Dec 23 and catch the first tribute band in the world. B-Street Band (Springsteen Show) set the precedent for all tribute bands if you’re looking for a great local show to escape the holiday madness. B-Street Band is the longest running tribute band of all time and they even opened up for Bruce himself! Doors open at 7 p.m.

Finally, join the “New Year’s Eve Dance Party” with Hunkajunk to ring in the new year at Mauch Chunk Opera House. This funky NEPA-based band is a local favorite led by magnetic frontman, Brett Andrew. Hunkajunk blends modern classics, retro hits, and original jams to narrate your evening. Just $18 for a memorable NYE full of dancing, cocktails, and celebration.

For something different to do in Northeastern Pennsylvania this month, catch one of these local shows! The Mauch Chunk Opera House is also looking forward to many more intriguing performances for us to enjoy in the new year.

Thierer said the opera house is expanding their audience to new horizons in 2023. Concertgoers can experience new tribute bands from genres they’ve never hosted before. In January, you can enjoy everything from the music of Chris Cornell with SuperUnknown to the music of The Cure & The Smiths with The Gathering Gloom & Caligula Blushed.

You won’t find shows like these anywhere else. Established in 1881, this historic theater still maintains its style and personality with original year-round entertainment. Visit https://mcohjt.com to book your tickets and view their full schedule.