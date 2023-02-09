🔊 Listen to this

If you ever wanted to win an Academy Award as quickly as possible, you might want to consider making a documentary short film. The category gets a relatively low number of submissions and can be made with a smaller budget than say, an animated feature. But just because this is the “easiest” category to be nominated in, the competition is still extremely fierce.

Consider the accomplishment that is “How Do You Measure a Year?,” a labor of love directed by previous nominee Jay Rosenblatt. The director filmed his daughter on her birthday for 16 years in a row, spanning from the time she was a toddler to a young adult. In each segment of the film, this girl is posed with the same set of questions: What do you dream about? What scares you?

That’s not the only documentary short that is based on the growth of a young character. In “The Elephant Whisperers,” director Kartiki Gonsalves follows an indigenous couple in India as they care for an injured baby elephant. Like Rosenblatt, Gonsalves followed this story for years in order to capture the main subject’s budding maturity.

On the other end of the pleasantness spectrum is another animal documentary, “Haulout.” This one sees a pair of Russian filmmakers (who also happen to be siblings) who observe as record-high temperatures in Russia’s Chukotka region take a deadly toll on the walrus population. The filmmakers were guided by a local marine biologist and got up close and personal with the walruses they were filming.

Two films with more distinctly American themes and subjects took the final two spots in the category. “The Martha Mitchell Effect” is an examination of former U.S. Attorney General John N. Mitchell’s wife and her role as an unlikely, controversial, and trailblazing whistleblower during the Watergate era.

The fifth nominee, “Stranger at the Gate,” centers around a former Marine, Mac McKinney, who planned to bomb an Indiana mosque. But upon coming in contact with the people he planned to murder, McKinney’s life took a turn for the better through renewed hope and acceptance.

These films may be the best of a small crop, but they each touch on deeply real subjects. A film is not to be judged by its length or budget, but by the merit of its message and techniques. That’s what the Oscars are for.