William Landay is a former Assistant District Attorney and author of the best selling novel, “Defending Jacob,” a compelling mystery which I loved. When I saw he had a new book out, I was eager to read it. “All that is Mine I Carry With Me” is about a married woman and mother of three who disappears in 1975 from her home in Newton, Mass. It explores how this tragedy impacted the family, especially the children, over decades. Thought provoking themes of grief, secrets, and fragile relationships add to the intense family drama.

On a typical school day in November 1975, Miranda Larkin age 10, comes home from school to an empty house. Her mother Jane Larkin, age 39, is nowhere to be found. She is still missing when Miranda’s brothers, Jeff and Alex, and her father Dan Larkin get home later in the day. She has simply vanished. Her disappearance launches a major criminal investigation that lasts years. Her husband Dan becomes the prime suspect even though there is no evidence against him. Lead detective Tom Glover believes Dan, who is a criminal defense attorney, has the experience and knowledge to outsmart the police. Dan can be described as a pompous, arrogant jerk!

As the years go by, Miranda a talented artist, suffers from depression and isn’t sure about her father’s guilt. Jeff hates his father and believes he is guilty of killing his mother. He is angry, drinks heavily, and hasn’t been able to succeed at anything. Alex pretends nothing happened. He remains loyal to his father and moves forward with his life as an attorney. Kate, Jane’s sister, never liked Dan and is convinced he killed her sister. The family has lived through 20 years of doubts tearing them apart. All of these characters are so real in their pain and struggle to cope with their personal loss.

This book doesn’t begin on the day Jane disappears. Jeff and Miranda convince their childhood friend and novelist, Philip Solomon to write about their family ordeal 20 years later. The book is written in four parts, each from a different character’s point of view. Jane, the victim is even given a voice to tell her story. Parts of the story are heart breaking as each child reacts differently to the loss of their mother and the suspicion that has followed their father. Mostly my compassion is for Miranda. After all she was a little girl who lost her mother. But as time passed, she often showed more strength than her brothers.

Some readers thought the ending was a little abrupt, but I was happy with it.

Finally in the end justice and truth prevail, something the legal system couldn’t deliver because they never had anything but circumstantial evidence. I really enjoyed the development of the characters as they changed through the years, although the timeline can be confusing. You have to read carefully to keep track of who is speaking and when they are speaking. I actually had to go back and reread some passages to make sure I was understanding correctly. And although not a thriller, the story is captivating. Unresolved suspicions can tear down relationships. When does loyalty reach its limits? You will be thinking about this book after you finish it. Definitely a favorite author of mine.

Questions

• What do you think the title of this novel means?

• Why do you think this case was so important to Detective Glover? Why did Miranda consider him her friend?

• Did you like hearing the story from different points of view and did you think one section was more meaningful than others?

• How did the characters change over the years?

• Were you surprised by the outcome of the civil suit?

• Did you believe Dan was guilty of killing his wife?

• What did you take away from reading this novel?

Jacquie O’Neil, mother of Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage reviewed this book. She and her daughter each contribute to this column.

