Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA plans Kentucky Derby Gala

WILKES-BARRE – Break out the florals and dust off those wide-brimmed hats because the Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA is set to hold its annual Kentucky Derby Gala on May 5 at the Westmoreland Club, with proceeds benefiting its early learning programs.

Presented by Discover NEPA powered by Mericle, the gala will feature dinner, dancing, raffle prizes, a silent auction and more.

Tickets cost $175 and the deadline to RSVP will be April 24.

The gala will help support YMCA’s early learning programs across all four of its branches. Offering everything from child care to educational resources, the programs provide parents with safe and affordable options for their children to “grow and thrive.”

“It’s a wonderful community outreach event,” said Chief Operations Officer for Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA, Janelle Drach.

While the in-person event will take place on May 5, the silent auction will be open from May 2-6.

This year, there will be a contest for the best derby attire judged by Emily Novakowski. Categories include: Dapper Dan (best gents hat/ensemble), Too Hot to Trot (best ladies store-bought hat) and Hat-A-Tude (best ladies handmade/up-cycled hat). There will be prizes for Win, Place, and Show in every category.

Perhaps the most exciting part of this year’s gala will be the edition of Carl, a mini horse who is part of Country Heart Farms’ equine therapy program. Carl will be stationed near the entrance to greet guests as they arrive.

Country Heart Farms, located in Hazle Township, uses animal therapy to help both children and adults of all abilities and backgrounds heal and grow.

Drach said that having Carl at the gala will be a “really fun and sweet way” to shed light on the work the organization does within the community.

Derby festivities will take center stage, of course, with the opportunity to bet on six pre-recorded races, featuring a live caller. Race wager books cost $30 and guests can purchase as many as they’d like if they wish to bet on more than one horse per race. Each winner will be entered for a prize drawing.

This year’s grand prize, sponsored by Fidelity Bank, will be a trip for two to the 2024 Kentucky Derby or a $5,000 cash prize. Those interested can purchase one ticket for $20 or a pack of six tickets for $100.

The trip may be redeemed for a different vacation package, although some restrictions will apply.

To purchase tickets or to donate to the silent auction, visit wvymca.org