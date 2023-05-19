Sunsets on SOMA returns to Downtown WB

Shelby Monk and Alexis Santana, Events and Marketing Coordinator and Downtown Ambassador for the Diamond City Partnership, pose on Thursday night’s Sunsets on SOMA.

WILKES-BARRE— Diamond City Partnership’s Sunsets on SOMA Happy Hour Series held its first event of the summer on Thursday night on South Main Street.

The free outdoor concert featured live music from Bret Alexander and Friends, and drew large crowds despite the Fine Arts Fiesta also occurring at the same time just down the street.

According to Shelby Monk, Events and Marketing Coordinator for the Diamond City Partnership, the location was purposeful.

“We wanted to activate spaces in the downtown that would benefit the downtown businesses. Also, it’s closer to the restaurants, so our hope is that people come for the happy hour and then go into the restaurants afterwards,” she said.

The event offered plenty of outdoor seating, axe throwing, cornhole, a floral-pop up shop, and adult beverages and treats available for purchase from Susquehanna Brewing Company and Boozy B’s.

For Susquehanna Brewing Company, who has attended the event for all three years that it has been running, the turnout was the best it’s ever been.

“The turnout gets better and better every time. It’s nice to get people out into the community, sponsor some things, and just be able to see each other,” said Ashley Fonzo, Tap Brewer and Event Manager for SBC.

The concert drew all kinds of folks to downtown Wilkes-Barre — even business owners like Dan Shission from Abide Coffeehouse, who was looking to support other small businesses.

“I work downtown, so I came down just to support the events in the city,” he said.

And Shission wasn’t the only business owner in attendance.

Tiffany Kuhar, owner of the floral pop-up Florology, was thrilled to sell her arrangements for the first time at the event.

The concert itself brought city life to Wilkes-Barre in a new way, she said.

“It’s a little bit of city in our hometown,” Kuhar said.

The Sunsets on SOMA Happy Hour Series will continue throughout the summer on June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, and Sept. 21.