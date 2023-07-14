Our guest TL test cook makes a rich, full-bodied PB

Peanut butter and jelly can take you right back to middle school — or at least it might feel that way.

“It feels like I’m in middle school,” reporter Hannah Simerson said about the peanut butter and jelly in particular. “The peanut butter goes great with the jelly.” She understood what I was going for with this little peanut butter mission of mine.

A few weeks ago, I picked up some homemade bread from a farmers’ market; little did I know my mom had picked up some homemade grape jelly from a separate farmers’ market a few days prior. My mind immediately went to a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. While eating that sandwich, I realized it was missing something: homemade peanut butter. Store bought wasn’t going to cut it.

After scouring the internet for a recipe, I quickly realized how easy it is to make peanut butter and knew I would be making some and decided to see what the newsroom thought of this easy to make basic.

The process was fairly easy. Using a food processor, I ground up one cup of peanuts into a thick paste for 2 minutes. If you want the healthiest version of peanut butter possible, you could leave the ingredients right here at just peanuts by grinding up the paste until it’s at the desired consistency. Peanuts release a natural oil when ground up. I wanted something a little closer to the big-name brands. I think I accomplished this if Mary Therese is anything to go by. She proclaimed, “I predicted you would give Smuckers a run for their money and you have.” I’ll take the high compliment from the test kitchen professionals.

At this point in the process, I added one tablespoon of honey into the mixture and a half teaspoon of salt. I worried that the honey might be a bit too sweet for the peanut butter. Reporter Mark Guydish assured me the “honey was not overpowering.”

From here, I just let the food processor work its magic. I wanted something closer to creamy peanut butter with a little grit in it. News editor Roger DuPuis agreed with me in finding the peanut butter “Smooth, creamy, but with enough grit to be pleasing.” The grittiness definitely gives the peanut butter a homemade feeling. Page designer Lyndsay Bartos agreed that the peanut butter is “full-bodied” and “rich.”

Getting the peanut butter creamy might take a few minutes depending on the desired consistency. I also recommend stopping every few minutes to scrape the sides of the bowl to get everything to be the same consistency. I made two batches of peanut butter. Each batch filled a 12-ounce mason jar.

Peanut Butter

INGREDIENTS

2 cups dry roasted peanuts

1 tablespoon honey

¼ teaspoon salt

Place peanuts in a food processor. Turn the food processor on and let it run for 4 minutes. Peanuts should go from a dry crumb stage to a creamy stage during this time. Add honey and salt. Turn food processor on for 1-2 minutes more. Add more honey or salt as desired. Store in the fridge or at room temperature if you think you’ll go through it fast enough.