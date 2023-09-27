Anna Bailey’s debut novel takes readers deep into a community’s secrets

Anna Bailey’s debut novel, “Where the Truth Lies,” launches readers into a sinister, emotionally charged, and eerie crime narrative unfolding in the tranquil touristy town of Whistling Ridge, Colorado.

The tale revolves around the vanishing of Abigail Blake, a teenage girl who mysteriously disappears into the woods after departing from a party. Abigail’s friend, Emma Alvarez, who had accompanied her to the party, wrestles with guilt for not waiting for her friend and starts a quest to uncover the truth behind Abigail’s disappearance. Was Abigail abducted by someone, and if so, who could it be? While many, including the authorities, believe Abigail simply ran away from home, Emma refuses to accept this explanation.

Within the pages of this novel, a host of characters emerge, each characterized by their malevolence, spitefulness, and nastiness, to put it mildly. These figures appear disturbingly authentic, painting a bleak portrait of a town infested with an unusually high number of malicious individuals. However, amidst the darkness, a few characters shine as beacons of positivity. Abigail’s younger brother, Jude, stands out, as does Emma herself, who, despite her own troubles, strives to do what is right. Additionally, Rat, a Romanian residing in an RV, surfaces as a character genuinely intent on aiding Emma in her quest to find her friend.

The plot of “Where the Truth Lies” delves into dark content including physical and sexual abuse within the Blake family, intertwining various twists easily. The small town is ridden with secrets, alcoholism, racism, and an influential pastor who preaches violence and intolerance. Add to this mix elements of drugs, rage, domestic violence, child abuse, self-blame, cruelty, narrow-mindedness, abhorrent parenting, gossip, deception, malevolence, bullying, and more. The result? A gripping and emotionally charged narrative that captivates readers and leaves them wanting for a glimmer of hope in Whistling Ridge. One minor critique lies in the frequent shifts in perspective and timelines, occasionally disrupting the novel’s natural flow.

“Where the Truth Lies” is not always a fun or easy read due to the subject matter and the dismay you may feel towards some of the characters. It did hold my attention and certainly made me proud of our own community and the services that are offered here that may have helped families that are depicted in this book. Did I just confuse fiction and reality again? That’s what a compelling read does!

Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage reviewed this book. She and her mother, Jacquie O’Neil, contribute to this column.

