WILKES-BARRE — Dinners For Kids, an organization committed to eradicating childhood hunger, will hold its 6th Annual Dinner Gala at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Henry Science Center of Misericordia University. This year’s event will pay tribute to Rabbi Larry Kaplan, one of the group’s founding members.

Dinners For Kids serves over 255 children year-round in the Wilkes-Barre, West Side, and Dallas areas, delivering over 75,000 meals annually to children who would otherwise be deprived of dinner or forced to subsist on unfulfilling and unhealthy snacks.

Founded over a decade ago by Edna & David Tevet and Ollie’s restaurant, Dinners For Kids was established to combat childhood hunger by providing daily prepared, nutritious, and balanced dinners, along with fresh fruit, to at-risk children. The organization’s enduring objective is to ensure that no child ever has to go to bed on an empty stomach.

Extensive research demonstrates that nutritious meals for children are vital for their growth, development, and educational success. Many families served by Dinners For Kids are experiencing homelessness and reside in local motels, grappling with rising rent and food costs.

Rabbi Kaplan has consistently supported the Dinners for Kids mission since the organization’s inception.

In addition to his role as the spiritual leader of Temple Israel of Wilkes-Barre since 1998, Rabbi Larry Kaplan has been an exceptional community leader, actively participating on the boards of various local organizations. His contributions have extended to the Interfaith Council, The Downtown Ministerium, The Luzerne Foundation, the Children’s Service Center, Dinners For Kids, Ruth’s Place, Step By Step, The Jewish Community Alliance, and he has served as the past chair of the advisory Board of Luzerne County Children & Youth Services.

For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities, or to contribute to the cause, please visit our website at www.dinners4kids.org.

