Talk to your doctor about ways to reduce your risk

🔊 Listen to this

Fortunately, most women treated for breast cancer will never experience a recurrence. After successfully treating the original cancer, a patient is considered “in remission.” But with breast cancer, women must be diligent about follow-up since breast cancer can return months or even years later. This is called recurrent breast cancer and it can appear in the breast after a lumpectomy or the chest area after a mastectomy (“local” recurrence), the lymph nodes under the arm (“regional” recurrence), or in more distant parts of the body (“systemic” recurrence or metastasis).

The likelihood of a recurrent case depends on many factors, including the specific type of cancer hormone receptors, the stage and age at diagnosis, and your genetic makeup.

There are many reasons why this can happen, but recurrent cancer develops from the original breast cancer and typically has the same features, although there may be some differences.

How cancer returns

Surgical treatment for breast cancer can include a mastectomy to remove the entire breast, or a lumpectomy, which removes only the cancerous lump leaving the remaining breast. A lumpectomy is typically followed by radiation to the remaining breast tissue which reduces the risk of cancer returning in the breast. Multiple studies have shown that lumpectomy with radiation is equivalent to mastectomy in breast cancer survival. But surgical treatment only removes the tumors in the breast and does not remove any cells that could be outside the breast, so patients are typically advised to take “systemic” treatment after both types of surgery to treat cells elsewhere. Systemic treatment includes medications that get into the whole system to reduce the risk of cancer spreading outside the breast and can include anti-estrogen pills, intravenous chemotherapy, or immunotherapy. Systemic treatment is often recommended after both surgeries since our current technology can’t identify all the cancerous cells in the body, and we assume that some are outside the breast even with early breast cancer. Medical oncologists help patients make those decisions.

Types of recurrence

There are several types of breast cancer recurrence, all of which have a different prognosis and require a different treatment.

Local recurrence happens when the cancer comes back in the same area it originally appeared. After a lumpectomy, cancer can reappear in the same breast, usually in the same location. This happens less than 5 percent of the time and is more common with younger patients or more aggressive cancers. Making sure the edges are clear of cancer after surgery (“clean” margins) and adding radiation are the most effective ways to reduce the risk of local recurrence. Rarely, the cancer can return on the chest wall following a mastectomy.

In the case of local recurrence, most doctors will recommend surgery to remove the cancer and often additional systemic treatment may be indicated.

Regional recurrence happens when the cancer is found in the lymph nodes near the armpit or collarbone.

The lymph nodes are a filter within our immune system. They remove waste and toxins in our tissue, similarly to how the kidneys cleanse our blood. With cancers, some of the cells can be trapped which leads to pain and swelling. Initial treatment usually included removal of a few of the nodes under the arm to see if any cancer cells are present. This information is used to determine if additional treatment is required.

Regional recurrence is usually treated with surgery to remove the involved nodes and may require additional radiation plus systemic treatment.

Systemic recurrence (metastatic breast cancer) is marked by the spread of breast cancer outside the breast and regional nodes to other areas of the body. This occurs when cancer cells travel through the lymph system or bloodstream. Metastatic breast cancer (MBC) is considered stage IV and although it is not curable, it is often controlled for many years. The most common site of spread is to the bones and less commonly the lungs, brain, and liver. The most effective way to reduce metastatic breast cancer is to prevent it through early systemic treatment.

Opposite breast cancer is not considered recurrent cancer but it is of concern to most women. The risk of getting a second, unrelated breast cancer depends on whether you carry a genetic mutation which caused the first cancer as well as the age at which the first cancer developed. Patients who carry a BRCA mutation are 10 times more likely to experience a second opposite breast cancer. The risk for most women is about 0.3-0.5 percent per year or 3-5 percent in 10 years. This risk is reduced in women who take anti-estrogen medications.

Talk to your doctor about ways to reduce your risk of recurrent or opposite breast cancer. The risks are probably less than you think but completing recommended treatment including radiation following a lumpectomy and any recommended systemic treatment is essential.