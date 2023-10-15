🔊 Listen to this

Kelly Langan is seen here with her grandson, Marty Castaldi. The 56-year-old breast cancer survivor had a difficult time leaving her role as a hospice nurse during her cancer treatments.

Allied Service Hospice Nurse Kelly Langan didn’t want to stop working after her breast cancer diagnosis.

In fact, the 56-year-old Scranton native even found herself frustrated and upset with herself after having to take a medical leave of absence while she underwent her cancer treatments.

“It was hard. I had a very difficult time emotionally accepting that I couldn’t work,” Langan said.

“I was kind of upset with myself — I was being hard on myself, but I really thought I would be able to work through it and I couldn’t,” she added.

Langan’s cancer was found in March of 2021 after she began to feel symptoms of pain and discomfort in her right breast, prompting her to schedule a mammogram and ultrasound.

“Normally with breast cancer, you don’t really have any pain or discomfort, but lucky for me I did and that’s what prompted me to go to the doctors and get checked,” Langan said.

Sure enough, the tests found a mass measuring four centimeters, and she underwent a biopsy which determined she had stage two ductile breast cancer.

Luckily, her cancer had not spread anywhere else in her body.

What followed was 16 weeks of chemotherapy treatment, a lumpectomy to remove the tumor and three more weeks of radiation treatments. Throughout her treatments, Langan began to experience side affects such as nausea, body aches, mouth sores, neuropathy, fatigue and more — all of which left her unfit to continue working.

In addition to acting as a hospice nurse, Langan also functions as the clinical director of Allied Service’s inpatient hospice units. At the time of her diagnosis, a second unit was just opening up.

“It was kind of the perfect storm — as we were opening that second inpatient unit, I was diagnosed with my breast cancer. It was difficult stepping away at that point,” Langan said.

Luckily, she had a supportive staff that stepped in to fill her shoes while she was out, Langan said.

“When Kelly came in to discuss taking the medical leave, I was not surprised,” said Laura Marion, assistant vice president of Allied Service’s hospice and palliative programs.

“It was clearly taking a toll on her and it was just too much. Her job is incredibly demanding — it’s long hours and a lot of emotional support, and it’s hard for anyone that’s healthy, let alone someone that’s going through cancer treatments,” she added.

From caregiver to cared for

Langan’s role as a hospice nurse gave her a unique insight into what can happen when someone suffers an illness. This insight made her own diagnosis that much more frightening, she said.

“Being that I work in this environment, I think for me going into it when I was first diagnosed, I had the mindset like, ‘oh my god, I see the end results of things with hospice instead of the beginnings and the positive sometimes’, and so I went into this thinking the worst,” Langan said.

And for Marion, it’s no surprise that Langan’s role affected her in this way.

“When you’re a nurse and you’re used to taking care of everyone around you, when that role is reversed and you then become the person that everyone is caring for, it’s a very emotional, challenging concept,” Marion said.

“We walk alongside people during the end of their life. It’s scary for anyone, but because of what we see, I think it’s multiplied and I think Kelly felt that,” she added.

Despite this, Langan also faced an army of supporters who rallied around her to flip this mental narrative.

“She kept hearing from everyone around her, ‘you are going to beat this’ — and that’s what she did,” Marion said.

‘She was a champion the entire time’

Throughout her cancer journey, Langan said positivity was key to coming out on the other side of the disease.

“I think having a positive attitude makes a huge difference,” Langan said. “You have to have a positive mindset and I tried to do that and it helped tremendously.”

And this positivity did not go unnoticed by those around her, especially her colleagues.

“She was a champion the entire time. She handled her diagnosis with such strength, grace and dignity,” Marion said.

“She truly has the best sense of humor — she was able to laugh and joke all throughout her treatment time and thereafter when she came back,” Marion added.

Once her chemotherapy treatments had ended and she began to regain her strength, Langan was eager to get back to work immediately.

“Kelly being the warrior that she is, she wanted to jump right back in and I was more like, ‘maybe you should ease into it’, but she wanted no part of that,” Marion said.

When Langan first returned to work, she was still undergoing radiation treatments, but she was still able to work through them.

“Kelly had to deal with lingering side affects at first and it took a bit of time for her to build up her energy and strength to where it was pre-treatment, but she never complained — and now she’s back full-force,” Marion said.