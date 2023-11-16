🔊 Listen to this

The United Way of Wyoming Valley’s Young Leader’s Society, with Chair John McCarthy III, at right, recently gathered to wrap presents for 400 families in need in our community.

WILKES-BARRE — Bill Jones, President and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, on Wednesday said it “took a lot of hands and a chunk of time,” but it was a wonderful project.

In an effort to bring more joy and holiday cheer to children this holiday season, the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s Young Leaders Society helped wrap nearly 400 presents on Tuesday evening.

“Because of the large donation of supplies and the help of our friends at Navient and our Young Leaders Society, 400 kids are going to be creative and have a lot of fun,” Jones said.

Jones said inside of each wrapped box is a large assortment of art supplies generously donated by Ahyaan Sayed, a student at Wyoming Seminary, on behalf of Sargent Art Inc. The holiday boxes were thoughtfully packed by volunteers from Navient’s Leadership Team.argent Art Inc. He said volunteers from the Leadership Team at Navient previously packaged the supplies.

John McCarthy III, Chair of the United Way Young Leader’s Society, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative.

“We believe that every child deserves the magic of the holiday season,” McCarthy said. “By wrapping these presents, we hope to bring happiness to families who may be facing challenges during this time of year.”

Jones said that on Dec. 14, families will have the opportunity to pick up the wrapped presents for their children between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. The pickup location will be conveniently set up outside the United Way of Wyoming Valley office at 100 North Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

For more information, please contact Megan Valkenburg at — [email protected].

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.