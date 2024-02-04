🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A benefit event will be held today, Sunday, Feb. 4, to help Joe Stochla with his fight against Stage 3 esophageal cancer.

The benefit will be held from 4-8 p.m. at St. Nicholas-St.Mary School Cafeteria, 242 South Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

Stochla is a lifelong resident of Edwardsville and Larksville.

If you’d like to make a gift donation or for more information, contact Tammy Stochla at 570-301-7656.