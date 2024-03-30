🔊 Listen to this

In this Luzerne County Pizza Trail review, we were lucky to have two taste testers who made separate visits to The Dough Company.

Allison’s pick for the Luzerne County Pizza Trail was The Dough Company on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre, a spot she’s known since its opening in 1985. Back in her days working at the Wyoming Valley Mall, she would often stop by for a quick, affordable meal. To her, the restaurant has always operated like a well-oiled machine, with efficient service and a family-friendly atmosphere. She recalls phoning in her orders and appreciates the staff’s promise to call when the order is ready, a system that has never failed her.

For her Lenten Friday visit, Allison opted for a medium round pizza with half mushrooms, holding off on her beloved bacon pizza due to Lenten restrictions. She savored the semi-sweet sauce and the perfect cheese-to-sauce ratio on her pizza.

The Dough Company’s menu caters to a variety of tastes and dietary needs, offering gluten-free and wheat crusts, vegetarian mozzarella, gourmet pizzas, strombolis and pasta. Allison also noted the dinner specials and the much-praised chicken pot pie, hinting she might try it in the future, although she tends to stick to her favorites due to her picky eating habits.

With reasonable prices and a welcoming staff, Allison plans to remain a loyal customer. The Dough Company is open Monday through Saturday, with lunch service on Fridays and Saturdays, and Allison heartily recommends a visit for a satisfying meal.

Katie, who also visited the Dough Company, highlighted their daily specials, which are advertised on their Facebook page, website, and app. She mentioned a “PI” day special offering two large pizzas for $22.99 and noted that the restaurant promotes its specials on the front door and through the servers. Katie praised the value for the prices and the friendly customer service, adding her endorsement to Allison’s recommendation.

Katie had ordered a pizza with extra cheese and one with sausage. She also recommends trying the pastas or hoagies.

The sauce has a sweet flavor, and the cheese was a nice blend. The cheese-to-sauce ratio was very well balanced and just right amount of each. The crust was crispy enough to hold the pizza together but not burned.

It sounds like both Allison and Katie will be back.

On to the next spot on the Luzerne County Pizza Trail!