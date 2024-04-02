🔊 Listen to this

Watch Where They Hide

By: Tamron Hall

Popular talk show host Tamron Hall gives readers her second book featuring crime reporter, Jordan Manning. Tamron, a broadcast journalist herself and host of a TV crime show, brings her own career experience and knowledge of crime reporting to her portrayal of Jordan, a young black journalist who is committed to truth and justice.

Jordan is now lead crime reporter at Channel 8 news in Chicago. She has gained recognition as someone who gets to the bottom of tough cases and has her own show entitled “Justice Jordan.” Numerous phone calls come into the newsroom requesting Jordan’s help. One caller piques her interest with an urgent request to help find her sister who has mysteriously disappeared.

Marla Hannah, a mother from Indiana recently left her husband and moved in with her sister Shelly. She drops her daughter off at preschool one morning and then disappears. She did not show up for several scheduled appointments that same day. Her sister Shelly is concerned and convinced that Marla would not just take off and leave her kids. She files a missing person report to the understaffed police department but doesn’t feel confident that they will help her. She reaches out to Jordan.

When Shelly tells Jordan that she thinks her sister was murdered by her husband, Jordan makes the trip to Indiana to interview Marla’s family and friends. She finds herself in the middle of a sex scandal and a love triangle with several suspicious characters. Jordan uncovers plenty of dark secrets and hidden lies. The more she learns the fewer people she can trust. What happened to Marla?

This book is not so much a suspenseful thriller as a fascinating look into investigative journalism. The highlight of this book is Jordan Manning. Her integrity, courage and perseverance to the pursuit of justice is indeed admirable. Readers get a look behind the scenes into the world of broadcasting and the challenges facing a female black journalist. Despite Jordan’s success, she feels the constant pressure to prove herself as a professional.

Tamron Hall promises a third book in this series. As a fan of Jordan Manning, I look forward to her next compelling case.

Inspiring change

While Tamron Hall was at NBC, she was a recipient of the Edward R. Murrow Award for a report on domestic abuse and currently serves as an advocate for domestic abuse awareness. Tamron’s own sister was a victim of domestic violence and was murdered years ago. The man involved was never arrested and the case is still unsolved. Tamron uses her platform to educate followers on the importance of using one’s voice to inspire change.

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.