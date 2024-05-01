🔊 Listen to this

“Everyone Here is Lying” incorporates its title into the narrative, emerging through either a thought or a direct conversation at just the right moment. The story captivates with its flawless rhythm, pulling you into the depths of its mystery. You’re compelled to hypothesize about the whereabouts of Avery, a nine-year-old girl, and identify the culprit among numerous suspects, each concealing secrets, making it challenging to deduce motives and actions.

The drama unfolds in a motel room where William Wooler, a reputed doctor with a family, is caught in an affair with Nora Blanchard, a similarly married woman and neighbor. The affair ends abruptly, sending William back home unexpectedly early. His daughter Avery, who struggles with ADHD and behavioral issues, was also home by herself and endures her father’s slap and then his disappearance out the door.

Soon after, Avery vanishes and the community becomes a hotbed of suspicion and turmoil, with the police scrambling to piece together clues. William, entangled in guilt and fear, finds himself unable to confess his last encounter with Avery. Amidst rising suspicions and a scrutinized neighborhood, even the most minor characters stir empathy, particularly Michael, Wooler’s son, an innocent child pulled into the tangled mess.

Shari Lapena’s style enhances the reading experience, making the book irresistibly engaging. As you quickly read the pages, the mystery of Avery’s fate keeps you guessing until the moment the mystery unfolds. The narrative keeps switching back and forth among characters. The true star of the book is Avery. She is the true mystery. For a nine-year-old girl, she was certainly full of surprises and some moments I questioned that the reality of her storyline — albeit very interesting.

This book was a fun one for me, perfect for those in search of a riveting narrative that commands attention until the final page. I think I’ll try some other titles by this author!

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.