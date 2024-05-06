🔊 Listen to this

Dino’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, nestled in the Wyoming Valley Mall near the JC Penny entrance, is a cherished family-owned establishment now under the guidance of its second generation. Offering both takeout and sit-down dining services, Dino’s has long been a beloved oasis for Italian cuisine and pizza enthusiasts within the mall community.

Having spent several formative years working at JC Penney while kickstarting my career at the Times Leader, Dino’s was always the go-to spot for a much-needed break or a quick and satisfying meal. Whether it was grabbing a bite during a hectic 12-9 shift or indulging in delicious pizza, sandwiches, or pasta dishes, Dino’s consistently delivered comfort and taste.

Even now, over 25 years later, as I occasionally stroll through the mall, I can’t help but reminisce about the good old days and the fond memories shared at Dino’s. And when it comes to election nights at the Times Leader, where ordering food for the newsroom is a tradition, Dino’s has become a reliable choice. Despite the plethora of options along the Visit Luzerne County Pizza Trail like Norm’s, Franco’s and Grotto, Dino’s also never fails to impress with its prompt service and friendly staff.

The pizza slices at Dino’s are generously sized, with a thin and crispy crust perfectly balanced with a 50/50 blend of sauce and cheese. Overheard conversations in the newsroom echo sentiments of rediscovery, with exclamations like, “I forgot how good Dino’s at the mall is!” And the online praise for their meatball sandwich further solidifies Dino’s reputation as a go-to spot for quality food.

With the convenience of being open seven days a week, Dino’s invites mall-goers to stop by for a shopping break and enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner. They’ve been eagerly awaiting your return, ready to welcome you with their signature warmth and flavorful dishes.