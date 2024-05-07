🔊 Listen to this

Diane Jeffrey grew up in North Devon and Belfast in the United Kingdom. She has written six psychological thrillers all which have received high praise. “The Other Couple” is about grief and revenge. It is a fast-paced suspenseful story with a thought-provoking theme. How far would you go to find the truth?

Kirsten is an estate agent in the London area. She has a very supportive husband, Jamie and a delightful eight-year-old daughter, Lily. She has been having an affair with Nick for five years, unbeknownst to her family. Nick is a well-known successful criminal defense attorney with a very attractive, supportive wife. When the story begins, Kirsten and Nick are enjoying a weekend away until a life changing event changes their lives forever. On their way home, they accidentally hit and kill a pedestrian. Should they call for help? They have too much to lose. No one can know about their relationship, so they decide to conceal the accident.

Amy and Greg are a happy young couple who live in coastal Devon, England. Amy is a primary school teacher and Greg runs a surf shop. They just celebrated their 10th anniversary and are ecstatic because Amy is pregnant. On this rainy evening, Greg takes their dog out for a walk and never returns. Amy knows the police are wrong to believe that Greg left on his own. Someone is behind her husband’s disappearance and Amy won’ t give up until she gets justice or revenge.

The story is narrated by Kirsten and Amy. Amy is definitely the more likable character and readers will be rooting for her to find the truth. Kim and Nick can’t see beyond their own selfishness and desires. There is an additional third narrator who is incarcerated waiting for their trial. The reader is not told who this narrator is, but I think you may figure it out. The tension grows the closer Amy gets to the truth.

Will Amy get justice or revenge? The suspense and tension are electrifying as it builds to a surprising conclusion. I couldn’t stop reading, anticipating what Amy’s plan would be. This is an exciting, captivating read that touches on marriage, criminality and moral behavior. One selfish, poor decision can cause heart break and change lives forever.

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.