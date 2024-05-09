🔊 Listen to this

Visionary director Luca Guadagino, who previously directed two films I adored, one being “Call Me By your Name,” and a slightly darker but equally enjoyable “Bones and All,” is back with his latest and possibly greatest project so far. It is a highly sexualized tennis drama that is quite the steamy potboiler I have to say. And I’m not talking about Barilla or San Giorgio!

The seemingly popular “It” girl of the moment with all the cool kids on all the socials like TikTok, etc, is actress Zendaya (“Dune: Part 2”) who plays Tashi Duncan, a highly sought after tennis prodigy who is on the upswing of her craft. That is until an unexpected injury puts her court-side as a coach of her current husband facing off in a title match against her former, washed up lover. Jheesh, sounds like just another Saturday night at the rodeo for me!

The handsome, dueling spawns are Art Donaldson, played by Mike Faist, versus his former best friend Patrick Zweig, played deliciously by Josh O’Connor of “The Crown” series. The rivalry between the two gents is all too easy to get caught up in. Talk about a twisted Menage a Trois. I haven’t witnessed a tennis film quite this engaging since Woody Allen’s “Match Point” back in 2005.

“Challengers” is this year’s “Saltburn” minus some of its trademark shock value. The film jumps around a bit which can be confusing in parts, but as long as you’re not snorting any angel dust in the movie house, you should be more than fine keeping up. If I had little problem, then that is saying an awful lot. … Shrug. “Challengers” felt trendy, erotic and went down as smooth as a blended summer margarita. Don’t forget the necessary salted rim of course!

It was definitely no challenge to enjoy “Challengers” — talk about a grand slam.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ since 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course you guessed it, Chris adores cats.