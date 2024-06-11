🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The iconic platinum-selling group America is celebrating its 54th anniversary with the Ride On Tour 2024, which stops at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

The Grammy winners and perennial classic rock favorites will draw on their deep catalog of hits, including signature song “A Horse With No Name,” a no. 1 hit on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1972.

On their way to becoming a global household name, America’s journey found them exploring a wide variety of musical terrain. Their best-known tunes, which also include “I Need You,” “Ventura Highway,” “Don’t Cross The River,” “Tin Man,” “Lonely People,” and “Sister Golden Hair,” were cornerstones of ’70s Top 40 and FM rock radio.

Tickets

Ticket prices are: $59.75, $79.75, $99.75, $149.75, plus fees.

A limited number of VIP experiences will be sold online for $349.75 plus fees. This includes one premium reserved seat, a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with band member Dewey Bunnell, an America shirt, and a VIP laminate signed by Bunnell.

Tickets for America go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, with an F.M. Kirby Center member pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12.

Tickets can be purchased at kirbycenter.org and ticketmaster.com and in person or by phone at 570-826-1100 through the F.M. Kirby Center box office during our regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 71 Public Square, or call 570-826-1100.

