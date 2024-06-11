🔊 Listen to this

These authors are a bestselling duo and best friends. This is their new rom com that is an entertaining beach read. What starts out as a fake marriage leads to a real steamy romance amid family turmoil.

Anna Green and Liam Weston married to obtain family housing on the campus of UCLA. They avoided each other until Liam graduated and moved out. Anna has no contact with him until he shows up threes years later and tells her they never actually divorced, and he needs her now to be his wife again.

Liam is the heir to his family’s giant grocery chain, but his inheritance comes with a catch. He has to be married for five years to receive his inheritance. He was hoping to avoid his family until the five years were up, but his sister is getting married, and his family insists that he bring his wife with him. He offers Anna money to go along with his plan and because Anna is a broke artist and desperately needs money to pay her father’s medical bills, she agrees.

Anna is a free spirited, pink haired, creative person who is the opposite of Liam, a reserved, uptight professor with silent strength, who has been able to stick to his principles rather than join his family in the grocery business.

Will they be able to pull it off?

On a fairytale, tropical island, Anna gets caught up in a world of unimaginable wealth. Even though she never got to know him, she realizes Liam is a great guy with a very dysfunctional family. Liam sees how honestly Anna lives her life and begins to wonder if staying in his family’s good graces is worth living a lie. Their lovey-dovey playacting blossoms into a sizzling romance.

Secrets start to surface in this toxic family providing plenty of drama. Anna and Liam return to California with decisions to make about the future. The Epilogue wraps everything up for readers. Although this is not a favorite book of mine, I did enjoy Anna’s character. I admired her ability to remain herself and provide laugh out loud moments throughout the story. So, enjoy the unfolding love story as you escape into the world of materialistic allure.

Put it in your beach bag.

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.