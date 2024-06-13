🔊 Listen to this

The Rotary Club of Plymouth recently welcomed Susan Magnotta, executive director of Junior Achievement, to a meeting. Magnotta spoke of Junior Achievement’s mission and goals. From left: Rotarians Nicolina D’Agosto, Lorree Levulis, Janet Franchella, Deb Klopotoski, club president Shelly Karavis, Eric Cheatley, Susan Magnotta, JK Karavis and Debra Popovich.