The Rotary Club of Plymouth recently purchased a bench for Shawnee Cemetery as part of its Bench Project, which aims to inspire and nurture the human spirit, enabling connection through a shared experience. From left are, first row: Beth Romanowski, founder of the Bench Project; Rotarians Mary Jo Charney; Nicolina D’Agosto; Dave Yefko, project chairman; and Shelly Karavis, club president; Joseph Slusser, Plymouth Historical Society; and Frank Coughlin, mayor of Plymouth. Second row: Rotarians Thomas P. Hogan; Eric Cheatley and JK Karavis.