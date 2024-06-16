🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Valley West’s Dana Elementary Center recognizes May students of the month. Each grade level selects one student a month who displays excellent character, outstanding behavior, positive attitude towards others/learning, good citizenship, responsibility and respect to peers and teachers. Each student was rewarded with an Applebee’s dinner, a Blue Ribbon Dairy Ice Cream, a certificate of achievement and a gold medal. From left are, first ro: Keegan Dunbar, third grade; and Cole Genella, kindergarten. Second row: Jeffrey DeRocco, principal; Carter Schindler, fifthth grade; Lily Jendrzejewski, fourth grade; and Maylan Nicholson, school counselor. Also honored were: Ellie Gaughan, first grade; and Bentley Turner, second grade.