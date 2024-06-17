🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Seminary Lower School winners who attended the awards dinner at King’s College are, from left: Brynna McGinty, Katie Zhang, Naomi Woods, Gigi Ceruti, Ella Maakestad, Grant Vincelli, Ezra Zvirblis, Thomas Lin, Luca Steinberger, Nicholas Lacroix, Inna Turayev, Nancy Dahal and Azaria Newell.

The National French Contest, sponsored by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of French (AATF), produced 36 chapter and 15 national winners from elementary through high school student entrants from eight public and private schools in the Wyoming Valley and Scranton areas.

Continuing a tradition that began in 1977 by the late Dr. Margaret Corgan of Kings College, a francophone ceremony and delicieux French dinner annually celebrate NEPA national and chapter French contest winners. The awards dinner is held at the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center of King’s College.