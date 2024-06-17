🔊 Listen to this

16 students from Wyoming Valley West’s State Street Elementary received the President’s Award for Educational Excellence at an awards ceremony on June 3. From left are, first row: Iris Space, Kai Ervin, Cameron Acevedo-Racine, Azariah Woods, Emmeline Vitolo, Lucas Moser, Robert Karpovich and Emma Lilley. Second row: Mr. Haile, assistant principal; Mrs. Boich, school counselor; Giavanna Wall; Mianna Bohinski; Bethany Sienkiewicz; Alana Hepding; Hanna Rowe; Alexa Chopak; Kyla Tolley; Charlotte Lewis; and Mr. Needle, principal.