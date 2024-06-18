🔊 Listen to this

This author is best known for her young adult novels. “The Unwedding” is her first attempt at adult fiction. It is set at a remote luxury resort located in Broken Point, along the coast of Big Sur, California. The central character is hoping for a self-healing experience at the resort following a recent, painful divorce but finds herself in the middle of a chaotic murder mystery.

Ellery Wainwright is a high school history teacher, divorced mother of three who is spending three days at the Broken Point resort alone. She and her husband Luke were planning to spend their 20th wedding anniversary here but apparently Luke had a midlife crisis claiming to be unhappy and filed for divorce. Ellery was devastated and the deposit for the resort was nonnegotiable. She certainly didn’t want her ex and his “new” girlfriend to go, so with the support of her best friend, Abby, she decides to go by herself hoping that the luxurious accommodations and beautiful scenery would help her work out her grief.

At first, Ellery feels awkward being alone, especially when she learns that a wedding is scheduled to take place during her stay. Fortunately, she meets Ravi and Nina who take her under their wings. Ellery finds them interesting and fun so with sporadic unplanned bouts of grief, she thinks she might just be okay.

Ellery is trying to avoid the wedding group until she discovers the body of the groom floating in the pool. Before the police can reach Broken Point, a raging storm has caused a mudslide that takes out the road to the resort leaving the guests trapped. When a second body is found it is clear that something scary is happening and a murderer is among them. Although haunted by her past traumatic events, Ellery begins her own investigation. It seems that all of the guests are holding back and have secrets they don’t want to reveal. Who can be trusted?

The author did a great job presenting a setting of a beautiful exclusive resort with a well-known art collection which was displayed throughout the property, although the continual rain and mud got a little weary. I’m not sure that the murders were the focus of this book although readers will be relieved that all the bits and pieces come together in the conclusion, and they learn who is guilty and why. I felt that the story was more of a portrayal of a woman coming to terms with the grief of her ended marriage and how she was going to be able to start her life over. Her heartbreak is real and relatable. The story is more about healing than murder.

I thought this was a good, not great first adult novel by this author. There are a lot of mixed reviews for this book, which I understand, but I would still consider reading a second book by this author. It is Reese Witherspoon’s book club pick for June. You might want to include it on your summer reading list.