The Kiwanis Club of Dallas will hold its 37th Annual Golf Tournament, in Memory of Walter Kozemchak, on Friday, July 19, at Irem Country Club, 70 Ridgway Drive, Dallas. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by a noon shotgun start.

The cost is $100 per person or $400 per team. Participants are asked to register as a full team. The price includes green fees, cart, refreshments prior to tee-off, beverages, dinner and prizes. Dinner will be served immediately after the tournament in the Irem Pavilion.

Reservations will be accepted no later than July 12. Checks should be made payable to “Kiwanis Club of Dallas PA,” and can be mailed to Kiwanis Club of Dallas PA Golf Committee, c/o Harold Stout, 7 Hamilton Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

Proceeds from the Tournament benefit year-round area youth programs, such as the Kiwanis Club of Dallas PA Back Mountain Halloween Party/Parade, WVC Senior Girls All-Star Softball Game, school lunch programs at Dallas and Lake-Lehman Schools, and Key Clubs at Dallas and Lake Lehman High Schools, which include scholarships to two members from each club.

For registration forms, questions or information, call Harold Stout at 570-574-7888 or Beverly Atherholt at 570-675-7295.