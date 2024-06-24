🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Valley West Kiwanis Key Club ended the year with a collection of supplies for Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge. Boxes were placed within the school so all could contribute. Items collected and donations made to help in the organization’s work with animals. The Key Club is sponsored by the Swoyersville Kiwanis Club, and the Kiwanis Club president, Kathy Breznay, is the Kiwanis advisor. From left: club member Aleni Kaupp, Blue Chip fundraising director Cordie Braun and Key Club school advisor Elizabeth Kravitz.