Summer is finally here, and it’s time to make my annual trip to Nantucket with famous author Elin Hilderbrand’ s latest novel. Sadly, Hilderbrand has announced that this is her final book about her beloved island. I haven’t read all of her books, but I have read many — enough to say how much I enjoy them. “Swan Song” features the return of some favorite characters from her past books. It is full of romance, drama, secrets, backstabbing and extravagant parties.

Look out, Nantucket! There is a new couple in town who is really going to shake things up.

A new wealthy couple, Leslee and Bull Richardson move to Nantucket with their concierge Coco. They buy a 22-million-dollar mansion on the water and flaunt their wealth by throwing huge flamboyant parties that bring out the best and worst of Nantucket islanders causing social mayhem. Who are these strangers, and where does their money come from?

Chief of Police Ed Kapenash who has suffered a recent heart attack is scheduled to retire at the end of the summer. A new chief has already been selected and is ready to take over. When a catastrophic fire destroys the Richardson’s mansion, Ed decides to remain involved with this one last investigation. At the time of the fire, the Richardsons are having a lavish celebration out on their yacht. But more disturbing is their concierge Coco, who was on the yacht, is missing. Coco is a personal friend of Ed’s daughter, Kacey, and her disappearance is mysterious and alarming.

There are a lot of characters both old and new creating small town gossip and juicy love stories. Readers will catch on quickly that the Richardsons are not what they appear to be, and as the summer progresses, they have worn out their welcome. The story starts at the beginning of the summer and goes back and forth from there to the night of the fire, so pay attention to the timeline. The ending brings the community together for a heartfelt celebration honoring the retirement of their beloved Chief of Police.

This author has lived on Nantucket for 30 years and makes her readers feel at home on the island with beautiful beaches, gourmet food and yummy cocktails. I will miss my annual visit to the island. Maybe this won’t really be her swan song and she will have future projects for us. I’ll keep an eye out.

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.