Students at the Pittston New Street Center of Luzerne County Head Start Inc. got new books to read, thanks to a donation from Chewy Pharmacy in Pittston. Chewy employees collected 60 preschool books during their Read Across America Book Drive in March. The books were distributed to students in four classrooms at Pittston New Street. From left: Devan Fritz and Nicole Reese from Chewy Pharmacy with LCHS Pittston New Street Center Manager Jane Chakiris.