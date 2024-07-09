🔊 Listen to this

This is Claire Lombardo’s second novel following her debut novel, “The Most Fun We Ever Had,” which was a New York Times best seller. This book is an engrossing story of maternal complexities, intergenerational friendships, and how relationships grow, change and sometimes end. It is a reminder of the ways the past can affect the present.

Julia Ames is 57 and married to Mark, age 60. They have a son, Ben, who is 24 and about to get married, and a daughter, Alma, who is just graduating from high school. While Julia is shopping for Mark’s birthday party, she runs into a past friend named Helen. Twenty years ago, Helen took Julia and Ben, age 3 at the time, under her wing She is two decades older than Julia, an experienced mother of five who recognized what Julia needed and befriended her. At the time Julia was floundering, crying frequently and socially inept. This encounter with Helen leads Julia to re-examine her past actions and why their friendship ended so abruptly. Her mind races back to the early days of motherhood and decisions that nearly destroyed her marriage.

Told in chapters alternating past and present, readers learn about Julia’s turbulent relationship with her mother who taught her not to have any expectations in life and not to trust anyone. This affected every relationship Julia had and eventually caused her to become estranged from her mother. She craved connection with others but repelled it and wanted happiness but didn’t trust it. Julia became her own worst enemy and displayed self-sabotaging behavior even when trying to be a good wife and mother.

The book portrays an honest view of Julia’s life and how she never believed that she deserved the life and happiness she now has. She struggles to show affection and seems bent on self-destruction. Although a likable character, I did get frustrated with her and wonder why she wasn’t in therapy working on her past issues. Her loving, supportive husband deserved a gold medal. But it was her relationship with Helen that held the most meaning even if it didn’t last long. Helen seemed to fill a void for Julia.

This is a long novel. It is not a light beach read. The story is serious, emotional, sad and, in the end, hopeful. The characters are well developed and meaningful to Julia’s journey to self-acceptance. If you have ever questioned yourself as a mother and/or daughter, you may find the content relatable. You can’t rush this read. Give it the time it deserves.

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.