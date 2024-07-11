🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — AAA announced a Luzerne County student was named an Outstanding School Safety Patroller for the 2023-2024 school year.

Mark Griffith, a fifth grader at Wilkes-Barre Area’s Heights Murray Elementary School, was honored with the award during an end-of-year recognition ceremony.

Mark’s teachers describe him as dedicated and focused. He was praised for his willingness to step up and take responsibility as a leader without being told to do so.

As a safety patroller, Mark has been a role model for all students in school and on the school bus.

Mark was presented his award during a year-end recognition ceremony. AAA Mid-Atlantic congratulates him on the award and wishes him well as he heads to middle school.

“We are so happy to support these programs at schools across the Philadelphia five-county area,” said Jana Tidwell, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson. “We give these young people the training to help make their school safer and we’re always so impressed to see how innovative they can be when it comes to implementing changes and improvements at their schools.”

About AAA School Safety Patrol

For more than 100 years, the AAA School Safety Patrol has been the world’s largest school-based safety program. Patrollers around the world provide school-aged children an extra sense of safety and security during the school day’s busiest times: arrival and dismissal.

As a peer-to-peer leadership development program, Safety Patrols are trained to recognize safety hazards to create a safer school environment.

The presence of a AAA School Safety Patroller wearing the familiar belt & badge is a nationally recognized symbol representing more than 679,000 children throughout the country who participate in the program each year.

The AAA model has been adopted in at least 30 other countries, including England, France, Germany, the Netherlands and New Zealand.