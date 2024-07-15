From left are Hunlock Creek Historical Society board members Matthew Pugh, Tessa Medeiros and Daniel Reese. Submitted Photo

HUNLOCK CREEK — The Hunlock Creek Historical Society presented their newest project to the community on Sunday, July 14.

The Historical Society, along with the Hunlock Township Board of Supervisors, purchased a bench through The Bench Project and placed it next to the society’s Little Free Library on the township property behind Piatt Funeral Home.

Attached to the bench is a waterproof bag with a journal inside along with colored pencils and pens.

The bench is also placed on a virtual map with a virtual journal, which can be found at https://bit.ly/4eX6WsB.