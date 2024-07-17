🔊 Listen to this

The annual summer bazaar will include live music, fun games, great food and more.

WILKES-BARRE — St. Nicholas Church and St. Mary Parish team up to hold a three-day summer bazaar on the grounds of St. Nicholas Church.

The bazaar is open for everyone Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 19, from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 20, following mass from 4 to 10:30 p.m.

There will also be live entertainment from regional acts from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Flaxy Morgan plays Thursday, Strawberry Jam plays Friday, and Kartune closes out the festivities Saturday.

There will also be a variety of games, food, bingo, baskets, prizes and more. Enjoy food such as bratwurst, pierogies, potato pancakes, pizza, wings, eggrolls and every cuisine in-between from a variety of cultures.

Not to mention, guests can peruse the Giant Flea Market which opens early at 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 3 p.m. Saturday.

This event promises fun for all ages, so be sure to make your way down to Wilkes-Barre for this outdoor summer gathering.