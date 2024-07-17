🔊 Listen to this

Dierks Bentley celebrates his 10th studio album, Gravel & Gold, along his extended tour of the same name.

SCRANTON — Dierks Bentley arrives to The Pavilion at Montage Mountain on his Gravel & Gold, presented by Jersey Mike’s.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. Friday, with tickets still available for purchase. Dierks Bentley will see support from opening acts, Chase Rice and Mae Estes.

This extended tour from the country singer-songwriter honors his latest studio album from 2023 of the same name, Gravel & Gold. This is the 10th record from the country music star and marked his first big release in over five years.

The audience is bound to hear the headline single from the new album, “Gold,” along with other favorites including both his new jams as well as songs from across the singer’s landmark discography. I know, I know, it’s “basic,” but I have my fingers crossed for “Drunk on a Plane.”

However, there are also so many other heartfelt tracks from this artist that’s it’s difficult to paint Dierks Bentley into one plain box. He has a a little ditty to match the emotion of every occasion, and even just came out with a bluegrass song with Billy Strings!

The busy musician will bring forth all the exciting energy and authentic lyrics his fans have come to know and love since Dierks Bentley broke onto the country music scene in the 2000s.

Dierks Bentley has graced the stage at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain periodically throughout his touring years — at least five times…and counting! Last time he was in town was August 2022 for his Beers on Me Tour 2022, so we’re excited to welcome him back for another country summer jam up on the mountain to celebrate his new album.

The parking lot opens at 2:30 p.m. for tail-gating fun and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the show itself.